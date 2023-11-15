Home page politics

From: Felix Durach

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) takes part in the government survey in the Bundestag. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Chancellor Scholz also wants to comment on the Constitutional Court’s ruling on the traffic light budget in the Bundestag. The news ticker.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) will answer questions from the Bundestag on Wednesday (November 15th).

Before that, he will speak introductory words – probably also on the explosive judgment of the Constitutional Court from the morning.

Update from November 15th, 1:05 p.m.: The Chancellor begins with his opening statement. With regard to the Constitutional Court’s ruling on the traffic light budget, Scholz explained: “This is a decision that the federal government and certainly the budget legislature will take into account.” The comment was greeted with loud laughter from the plenary session. “There is no need to take a quick shot, but rather a careful examination,” continued Scholz.

Berlin – Olaf Scholz (SPD) will answer questions from members of the Bundestag on Wednesday afternoon. The Chancellor will begin his appearance in the government questioning in the plenary session with a short presentation on a topic of his own choosing – after which the MPs can ask questions on this and other topics. The Chancellor answers questions from MPs several times a year.

Government questioning in the Bundestag – Chancellor Scholz under cross-examination

There will probably also be questions about the results of the federal-state summit on migration on November 6th. The state prime ministers and the chancellor agreed on a new financing model for the accommodation of refugees. However, other topics – some of which were controversial – were put on the back burner for the time being.

An example of this is the demand expressed by NRW’s Prime Minister Wüst to hold asylum procedures outside Germany in third countries. The Prime Minister’s Conference simply decided to examine the possibility. A ruling from Great Britain on Wednesday could have a decisive influence on the debate.

Afterwards, the top politicians of the Union parties in particular sharply criticized Scholz’s migration policy. CDU leader Friedrich Merz and his CSU counterpart Markus Söder called, among other things, for the first decisions from the Bundestag before Christmas.

Constitutional Court overturns traffic light budget – Statement from Scholz expected

A few minutes before the start of the government survey, Scholz also indicated that he wanted to comment on the latest ruling by the Federal Constitutional Court. On Wednesday (November 15th) in Karlsruhe, the court upheld a lawsuit brought by the Union parliamentary group in the Bundestag and declared an addendum to the 2021 budget invalid. With the supplementary law, 60 billion euros in credit authorizations, which were originally intended to deal with the corona pandemic, were retroactively moved to the climate and transformation fund.

In the evening, the Bundestag will debate for the first time the federal government’s draft law on self-determination with regard to gender registration (6 p.m.). The draft law stipulates that gender entries and first names can be changed much more easily in the future. Other topics in the plenary session include migration policy, structural change in East German coal regions and the EU Buildings Directive. (AFP/fd)