German party criticizes Scholz’s decision to deploy US missiles in Germany

Co-chair of the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance for Reason and Justice party Amira Mohamed Ali criticized German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s decision to allow the United States to deploy its long-range missiles on German territory. She said this stated in a comment to the Rheinische Post newspaper.

“Of course, Scholz should not have made such a far-reaching decision, simply bypassing parliament. After all, we are talking about a measure that specifically increases the risk of war for Germany,” the politician said, calling the deployment of American missile weapons in Germany a “military escalation.”

“This is a very dangerous course that the federal government must abandon,” she added.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that if US missiles are deployed in Germany, Moscow will consider itself free from the moratorium on the deployment of its own medium- and shorter-range missiles.