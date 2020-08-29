The insolvency proceedings are running, the former DAX group is being smashed. In the meantime, the political clarification of the fraud case continues: A Berlin investigative committee is approaching. By Wolfgang Ehrensberger

Next Monday and Tuesday, the Bundestag Finance Committee will deal again with the Wirecard accounting scandal. After that, a committee of inquiry with significantly more powers such as hearing witnesses and extensive inspection of files could advance the investigation.

While the insolvency proceedings have been running since last Tuesday, the company is practically smashed and more than half of the 1,300 employees in Germany have been laid off, the political responsibility of the accounting scandal in Berlin should be at stake.

In the meantime, the FDP financial expert Florian Toncar has demanded personal consequences from € uro am Sonntag. “At Wirecard there has been an ominous solidarity between the supervisory authorities and the company, with catastrophic consequences,” explained the financial policy spokesman for the FDP parliamentary group. “I expect that a committee of inquiry will be set up and that its work will ultimately lead to organizational, but also to personnel consequences. I see State Secretary of Finance Jörg Kukies as one of the main responsible persons in the Federal Ministry of Finance.” The financial supervisory authority Bafin, which is subordinate to the Ministry of Finance, has been criticized for having insufficiently checked Wirecard. “Our assumption is that Wirecard should be built up as a national champion for political reasons and that that is why the supervisory authority did not take action.”

Bavaria’s tax authorities and the judiciary are also increasingly coming into the line of fire: “Why didn’t the tax office responsible for Wirecard examine the financial statements more closely?” Asks Toncar. “Why were allegations of money laundering not being pursued? Why did the Munich public prosecutor hold back investigations for so long? The Bavarian administrative authorities could possibly have uncovered the grievances and manipulations at Wirecard.”

As before, brickwork is being carried out

For opposition parties such as the FDP, the Left or the Greens, the accounting scandal is actually a steep bill. But the Greens hesitated until the end of the investigation committee – for reasons of election tactics, as was speculated. The Green finance politician Danyal Bayaz now indicated agreement with € uro am Sonntag: “If the impression does not change that important information or documents are withheld or only reluctantly made available to us, I see no alternative to a committee of inquiry,” said Bayaz in the Interview. Bayaz sees a “system of collective irresponsibility” as the cause of the Wirecard scandal, which caused “gigantic damage” to the German financial center and the share culture. Financial supervision Bafin and auditors played a central role. The political responsibility lies with Finance Minister Olaf Scholz. “Scholz has certainly not acted willfully wrong, but possibly negligently if he did not initiate a more detailed examination despite information.” Regarding speculations about the replacement of Bafin boss Felix Hufeld, Bayaz said: “I cannot imagine that the urgently needed realignment of the financial supervisory authority will work without realignment.”

In the meantime, the insolvency administrator Michael Jaffé has opened the insolvency proceedings via Wirecard. Hardly anything will remain of the former stock market star. The economic situation of the company is extremely difficult in view of the lack of liquidity and the scandalous accompanying circumstances, said Jaffé. Of the 1,300 employees at the company’s headquarters in Aschheim, 570 initially remained on board, including 220 from the non-insolvent Wirecard Bank. The two remaining board members Susanne Steidl and CFO Alexander von Knoop are also affected by the terminations. Ex-boss Markus Braun is in custody, Asia director Jan Marsalek is on the run.