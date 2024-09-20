Anyone running for the Bundestag no longer has to disclose their private address. This is intended to minimize the risk of becoming a victim of violence or politically motivated stalking. In a regulation amending the Federal Election Regulations, which was brought to the attention of the parliamentary groups this week, it is stated that in future only the year of birth and the place of residence of the candidate must be given instead of the date of birth and instead of the address only the place of residence of the candidate. If a candidate can prove to the district election officer that a block on information has been entered for him in the residents’ register, it is also possible to give an address where he can be reached instead of the place of residence. However, giving a post office box is still not sufficient for a candidacy.