Friedrich Merz wants to go to the Bundestag. But does the CDU politician even go into the election? His national association is planning a showdown in the stadium.

Meschede / Arnsberg – Friedrich Merz * would have liked to have gone to the Bundestag election as party leader and top candidate of the CDU *. In the election for the CDU chairmanship * it then set the defeat for the 65-year-old. Then Minister of Economic Affairs, Merz himself suggested. However, this met with incomprehension from some party colleagues. Angela Merkel promptly gave him a clear refusal.

The double runoff ballot loser does not want to be discouraged and definitely wants to return to the Bundestag. Does it work with a detour via the Sauerland? Merz, born in Brilon, North Rhine-Westphalia, now wants to compete for his home district.

Friedrich Merz wants to join the Bundestag: CDU candidacy again depends on the primaries

But here, too, there is an election before the candidacy. Patrick Sensburg took over from Merz in 2009 and has since represented the Hochsauerlandkreis in the Bundestag. He had already announced in January that he would not give up his post so easily.

With Bernd Schulte, a third contender is now somewhat on the brink. He had declared that he would support Friedrich Merz’s candidacy if it was to be supported by a broad base of the district party.

Friedrich Merz: Bundestag candidacy for Hochsauerlandkreis? District association plans election event

That becomes the Merz candidacy apparently. The city associations of Sundern and Arnsberg unanimously propose him for the federal election * in September. However, other candidates could still be added before the decisive meeting.

The assembly meeting is to take place in mid-April. And it promises to be something special. In order to be able to comply with the distance and hygiene rules during the corona pandemic *, the association has chosen an unusual location.

Bundestag showdown for Friedrich Merz: CDU association decides on candidacy in the stadium

The candidacy will be voted on in the "Große Wiese" sports stadium. A stadium event for the Bundestag showdown for Friedrich Merz. "Our district association guarantees a fair and transparent procedure," promises chairman Matthias Kerkhoff. The former Gauligist SV Hüsten 09 usually plays his home games in the "Große Wiese" stadium. The system has a capacity of 13,000.