M.Honorable AfD MPs demonstratively violated this provision in the first session of the Bundestag after the mask requirement was ordered. Parliamentarians like Armin Paul Hampel or Beatrix von Storch entered the plenary hall on Wednesday before the start of the session without mouth and nose protection and went to the parliamentary bench. In contrast, parliamentary group leader Alexander Gauland, who came with a mask, behaved in an exemplary manner.

At the beginning of the session, Bundestag President Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU) asked the MPs “emphatically” to adhere to the conditions. “So please remember to wear a mask even if you are walking through the hall or want to have a brief chat with a colleague.” Violations against this also meant a violation of parliamentary order. “The health risk to MPs from the behavior of other MPs endangers the completion of the parliamentary work assigned to us,” he warned.

When the AfD MP Franziska Gminder came into the plenary hall without a mask during the following government survey, Schäuble urged her to put on mouth and nose protection. He issued a warning to the MPs from Heilbronn. When von Storch called out to him that he wasn’t wearing a mask himself, she received a call to order.

At this point, Schäuble was sitting in the chair of the meeting. Wearing a mask is just as little mandatory there as it is on the parliamentary seats and at the lectern.