Under the traffic light coalition, a new Skilled Immigration Act comes into force. There has been both praise and criticism for the government’s plan.

Berlin – The reform of the Skilled Immigration Act is a done deal. The Bundestag has agreed on this and on an extension of the so-called Western Balkans regulation. On Friday (June 23), however, quite different opinions on the draft – and on migration in general – clashed in parliament. While the traffic light coalition named the easier immigration as a big plus for the economy, the Union criticized what they saw as too low requirements for foreigners from non-EU-States.

Germany will get “the most modern immigration law in the world” by passing the draft law, said the Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faser (SPD). The next step must now be “significantly reduce bureaucracy” in order to make the journey to Germany less difficult for qualified workers.

One of the new features of the draft law is the “opportunity card” based on a points system. The criteria for which there are points include language skills, professional experience, age and connection to Germany. In the future, IT specialists should also be able to come without a university degree, provided they can demonstrate certain qualifications. It should also be easier for asylum seekers who entered the country before March 29, 2023 and who are working or are planning to work.

FDP defends new immigration law: Other states served as role models

The deputy chairwoman of the Union faction, Andrea Lindholz, described the reform as a “cheat package”. Instead of paving the way for specialists, the required level in terms of training and language is lowered. With its new points system, the traffic light coalition is creating a “bureaucratic monster,” she said CSU-Politician. greensGroup Vice Konstantin von Notz replied that Lindholz was ideologically stubborn. The aim is to “release people who are required to leave the country from their dependency on the state”.

The Parliamentary Secretary of the FDPGroup, Johannes Vogel, stressed that one is in successful immigration countries like Canada, New Zealand and Australia orient. His party colleague Konstantin Kuhle pointed out that the traffic light would also double the quota for the Western Balkans regulation from 25,000 to 50,000 workers per year by changing the employment ordinance. The regulation also allows workers without special qualifications to enter the country if they can produce an employment contract. The President of the Central Association of German Crafts, Jörg Dittrich, said: “The construction industry in particular can benefit from these additional workers.”

Criticism from nursing: Specialists need guarantees instead of recruitment programs

There was praise from the opposition left: Gökay Akbulut supported the decision that skilled workers could in future bring their parents and parents-in-law to them even without proof of housing. At the same time, the MEP complained that employed migrants without special qualifications, such as cleaning workers, would not benefit from this. This is pure “two-class migration policy”. Within the AfD on the other hand, the shortage of skilled workers is completely overlooked. Germany is not an immigration country, but a “homeland”, said Norbert Kleinwächter.

The managing director of the nursing employers’ association, Isabell Halletz, sees little improvement for nursing professionals who are willing to immigrate and who are urgently needed as a result of the reform. Both the employers and the workers from abroad did not need any further state recruitment programs, but rather standardized processes and binding deadlines. She emphasized: “It is of no use if accelerated procedures exist on paper but cannot be implemented in practice.”

After the Bundestag resolution for the Skilled Immigration Act, Parliament also voted in favor of the Education and Training Act with the traffic light votes. This should also attract more young people and workers in Germany. Among other things, it provides for encouraging young people to accept internships and training positions that are further away by covering accommodation and travel expenses. In addition, a so-called qualification allowance is planned as wage replacement. This should make it possible to release employees in sectors undergoing structural change so that they can complete further training for new tasks in the company and at the same time keep their job. (nak/dpa)