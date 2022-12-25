Germany.- The name of Youssoufa Moukoko He is becoming more and more important in soccer in Germany and it is that at a young age he has left a great impression on those who have seen him play, he was even compared to Lionel Messi. Now 18 years old he is wanted

by large teams of Europe but what has worried the youth player the most is that the German press has brought to light that he has become a “star” and has denied him the renewal with the Borussia Dortmund hoping to earn more money, something that annoyed him.

It all started when his representative, Patrick Williams revealed that the player was not thinking of renewing with the German team and that they were waiting for a new offer. Then a media outlet from the same country assured that this decision was seeking a larger contract with BVB, but it was Youssoufa Moukoko himself who revealed that it was a lie since he has never thought of leaving the club, at least for now.

For this reason, through his Instagram account, the player shared a letter in which he explains that nothing that is said in the media about him is real, and that he does not want his image to be tarnished by such a situation. “Please don’t believe everything that has been said.

written in the newspapers. I will not let myself be pressured into making a decision about my future. I will never accept such a lie about myself. I will focus totally on the second half of the season with Dortmund,” he wrote.

He also added that at his young age he understands that neither he nor anyone else is bigger than a club, so he does not expect to be profitable with his chances and said, shocked by such noisy news, “No player is bigger than a club and I I will never be bigger than him

club, only a small part of it. It’s very sad that something like this is invented to paint the fans the wrong image of me,” she said.

Youssoufa Moukoko, at the age of 18, hopes to have a fairly acceptable end to the season and with the conditions to at some point be able to shine in other clubs and other leagues in the world.