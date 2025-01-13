EIt would be an interesting experiment to ask the football audience about the ideal composition of the Bundesliga. On a good day, Borussia Dortmund supporters would probably admit that in an ideal world, Schalke 04 should be a member of the top German league, just as a Borussia Mönchengladbach fan would probably admit this to 1. FC Köln, or even a fan from Werder Bremen to HSV. The audience would quickly be able to agree on a dozen clubs, the classic traditional brands plus Bayer Leverkusen plus probably SC Freiburg. But then? The age and geographical origin of the respondents would probably come into play; for many, 1. FC Kaiserslautern and 1. FC Nürnberg would be indispensable, while others would no longer know who Hans-Peter Briegel and Michael A. Roth are. Now, when you look at the current Bundesliga table, a completely different question arises: What about Mainz 05?