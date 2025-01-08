Dreams or nightmares? Before the start of the new year, the 18 Bundesliga clubs not only fear conceding too many goals and games every third day. You also think about the Champions League final, Jürgen Klopp and Matthias Sammer.

The year 2024 was one that was only good for those with chronic concerns. Worries, fears and hardships were at the center of public opinion, and that’s what it sounded like as 2024 ended and 2025 began. And don’t they always say that football is a mirror of society? That’s why the SZ is now taking a pessimistic look at the worries and needs that are affecting each of the 18 first division teams before the resumption of Bundesliga business. Transparency note (I): Not every concern is meant seriously. Transparency note (II): But some do.