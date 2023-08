Bayern Munich wins 4-0 at Werder Bremen in the advance on the calendar for the first day of the 2023-2024 Bundesliga. The German champions dominated the match right from the start and broke the deadlock in the 4th minute with SanĂ©, who signed the brace in the 90th minute. In the 74th minute Harry Kane scored, immediately scoring with his new team’s shirt. Bavarian poker is completed in the 94th minute by Mathys Tel.