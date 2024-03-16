TRainer Sebastian Hoeneß clenched his hand into a fist with a smile at the final whistle, and his Champions League contenders celebrated their next convincing victory on the pitch. On Saturday evening, VfB Stuttgart found a very convincing sporting response to the turbulence in the club's management. With the 3-0 (2-0) win at TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, the Hoeneß team consolidated third place in the table.

“A really great evening of football for VfB Stuttgart,” said Stuttgart CEO Alexander Wehrle on Sky. With eight games left in the season for VfB, the chance of reaching the premier class is “good”, but he is “far too much of a realist” to celebrate prematurely, said Wehrle. “We have to stay focused.”

In the style of a top team, VfB performed in front of 30,150 spectators over long stretches and deservedly won thanks to goals from Enzo Millot (16th), Serhou Guirassy (45th + 1) and Jamie Leweling (68th). TSG was inferior in all respects and could thank goalkeeper Oliver Baumann that the second defeat in a row was not even greater.

The 18th win of the season will be good for the Swabians after a nerve-wracking week in which the quarrels at the top of the club escalated. First, President Claus Vogt was voted out of office as chairman of the supervisory board.

Then first the 54-year-old and then other committees gradually spoke up. How divided the club is despite the success this season was also shown by the request from the AG's board published on Friday, which called for "everyone to work closely together".







Stuttgart inspires

In Sinsheim, some of the fans also clearly showed their anger. They felt betrayed, wrote it on a banner and called on the people involved on another banner to “correct the mistake” – including an ultimatum of two weeks.

However, support for the team did not suffer as a result of the disputes. More than 10,000 traveling fans made the southwest duel feel like a home game for VfB. Inspired by this, he got into the game well and created chances every minute. However, it took just over a quarter of an hour before Millot celebrated.

Hoffenheim didn't get into the game. At times Stuttgart had more than 70 percent possession of the ball. Goalkeeper Alexander Nübel was not challenged at all until the 44th minute. He safely parried a shot from David Jurasek. In return, Guirassy increased the score to 2-0 in his 50th competitive game for VfB.

"It is an important duel for us and the environment. We are extremely looking forward to a game with lots of emotions. Our goal is to deliver the best performance," said TSG coach Pellegrino Matarazzo. However, his team was unable to follow the 46-year-old's words with action.







Even after the break, TSG tried in vain to take control. Blaming the defensive difficulties on the absence of the two suspended defenders John Anthony Brooks and Ozan Kabak may not be enough. Because little worked in the forward game either. Maximilian Beier, who was called up to the national team for the first time this week, did not play at all.

Meanwhile, Stuttgart switched to administration mode. But when VfB tried to speed things up, it became dangerous: Deniz Undav and Guirassy were denied by Baumann after just over an hour. Then substitute Leweling made the early decision. Andrej Kramaric hit the crossbar at Hoffenheim's best opportunity (74').