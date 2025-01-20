There was once a time when football didn’t know “Doctor Football”, which former Mainz player Jürgen Klopp has just appointed himself to when he was introduced as RB’s new global head of football. But there were doctors who were able to reduce the complexity of the sport to its core. For example: Dr. med. Carlos Salvador Bilardo, who led Argentina to become world champions in 1986 against Germany, even considered football to be extremely simple and was full of praise for the genius who had invented different jersey colors.

According to Bilardo, in football you don’t have to do much more than maneuver the ball to the players with whom you had breakfast in the team hotel and who were wearing the same jersey as you. Before Sunday’s game against FSV Mainz 05, Union’s new coach walked Steffen Baumgart follows in Bilardo’s footsteps: It’s also and above all about “that we get the ball from A to B and don’t play it into the opponent’s feet,” said Baumgart. What he also has in common with Bilardo: the dream of a shot into the opponent’s goal. Against Mainz 05, focusing on the basics was enough for the first win since October. Union won 2-1 and puts six points between themselves and the relegation place (including the point against Bochum, which the DFB Federal Court has to decide on). Mainz still keeps up with the top group.

Compared to previous games, Sunday’s event in the Alte Försterei had remarkable entertainment value. Before the opportunity arose to philosophize about Union’s system question of the week (three-man or four-man defense chain?), the score was already 1-1. The Berliners took the lead by Benedict Hollerbach, who spotted sleeping sand in the eyes of Mainz central defender Danny da Costa, whose pass was blocked and then pushed the ball into the goal from the corner of the six-yard box after 57 seconds. Barely three minutes later, Nadiem Amiri equalized with a penalty kick: Union’s own Aljoscha Kemlein had kicked Jae-Sung Lee in the sole. For a team that had been waiting for a win for eleven competitive games, Union was refreshingly unimpressed.

Apart from a great chance for Armindo Sieb, who took the ball from Union captain Danilho Doekhi after a good quarter of an hour and then passed it past the goal in front of Alexander Schwolow (15th), Union dominated. Maybe also because the decision to actually act with a three-man defense against the ball resulted in security, and otherwise there was a lot of sacrifice, intensity, solidarity, strength in duels and willingness to run. Just “basics”.

Mainz has to do without the coach and the best player

However, Union needed a penalty in front of the opposing goal to take the lead again (and deservedly). After Diogo Leite and Jordan Siebatcheu had forced Mainz goalkeeper Robin Zentner to show brilliant reflexes in virtually a single scene (and Kemlein had headed a beautiful cross from Josip Juranovic over the goal), Hollerbach took a penalty. Robert Skov safely converted (24th) to make it 2-1, which was also the half-time score because the Mainz game never reached a liquid state with temperatures near freezing point. The Mainz team probably missed the injured striker Jonathan Burkardt (twelve goals in 16 games) more than their suspended coach Bo Henriksen.

After the half-time break, the basic tone of the game changed little. Union defended carefully and had their only chance for a long time when Skov was cleared by Hollerbach. The Mainz team only threatened the Union goal once in the second half – in stoppage time through Amiri. But that wasn’t enough to prevent the first victory of the Baumgart era.