After FC Bayern and BVB, Bayer Leverkusen will also feel the strength of the Berliners. The substitute Teuchert hits late. But after the game, accusations of racism overshadow the evening.

Union Berlin has also disenchanted Bayer Leverkusen, but accusations of racism have destroyed the party atmosphere. The German national soccer player Nadiem Amiri is said to have been insulted in the 0-1 (0-0) defeat on Friday evening, according to his teammate Jonathan Tah.

“There were discussions, and then the term“ fucking Afghan ”came up,” said Tah at DAZN. “I want to say that here with all clarity that it doesn’t belong here.” The statement on the pitch was “the bitterest thing about the whole evening,” said defender Tah. “It doesn’t work that way, I hope that it will have consequences somehow.” It was very bitter that Amiri was “insulted” because of the origin of his parents.

Nadiem Amiri (center) after the game in Berlin Source: dpa / Andreas Gora

After the game it could be seen that there were discussions between players from Berlin and Leverkusen on the field. The Berliners faced the allegations and announced an investigation. Union press spokesman Christian Arbeit emphasized at the press conference that racism has no business being on the football field. I apologize for that. Berlin coach Urs Fischer tried to calm the angry Amiri on the field. If Amiri was insulted, he apologized for it, emphasized the Swiss. He didn’t notice it himself, just something from “hearsay,” said Fischer.

He heard that words were uttered “that have no business being on the football field. We’ll come to terms with that and talk about it. ”Just a few minutes earlier, Fischer had been hearting his players who had defied another favorite.

Wonderful season

The Werkself had to admit defeat at the start of the 16th matchday of the Bundesliga after Cedric Teuchert’s goal (88th minute) with 0: 1 (0: 0) and missed the jump to second place directly behind FC Bayern Munich. After the German record champions (1: 1) and Borussia Dortmund (2: 1), the Eiserne surprised the next top team at temperatures well below freezing and temporarily climbed to fourth place, just behind Bayer.

Leverkusen could have moved up to one point against Bayern with a win, but now threatens to lose the connection to the top due to the fourth winless league game in a row. Union also remained unbeaten for their eighth home game and sixth game in a row and continues its wondrous surprise season with another coup.

“We won’t have a lot of time on the ball, they want an open exchange of blows, we don’t want that,” Bayer coach Peter Bosz said before the game at DAZN. The Union fans, who were not admitted to the Alte Försterei, set off fireworks after a few minutes in front of the stadium, the professionals made life extremely difficult for the Leverkusen team with their uncompromising style on the pitch.

The guests determined the sporting events three days after the DFB Cup success against Eintracht Frankfurt, but could not really assert themselves. Compared to the 4: 1 against Hessen, Bosz rotated three times: Instead of Lars Bender, Wendell and Lucas Alario, Aleksandar Dragovic, Daley Sinkgraven and Patrik Schick were in the starting line-up. Because of his knee problems, the 17-year-old young star Florian Wirtz did not make it into the squad again.

Match winner: Unions Cedric Teuchert (l.) Scores 1-0 Source: Pool via REUTERS

His teammates dominated playfully, but after a quarter of an hour Union could and should have taken the lead. After a corner kick from captain Christopher Trimmel, Marvin Friedrich came from close range completely free to the header, but missed the goal by a few centimeters. Bayer goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky, who has just been named “Sportsman of the Year 2020” in his Finnish homeland, would probably have had no chance. He had no trouble before with a long-range shot by Robert Andrich (5th).

Otherwise, however, the Berliners initially limited themselves consistently to defensive work and also compensated for a personal setback. Sheraldo Becker, who was twice successful and in top form, had to be replaced after 25 minutes, apparently due to muscular problems; Cedric Teuchert came for him.

Three opportunities for leadership

Leverkusen looked for the gap in the Union defense with its speed increase on the offensive and approached a goal at the end of the first 45 minutes. Amiri, Kerem Demirbay and Julian Baumgartlinger had the opportunity to make it 0-1, but missed promising chances.

Even after the break, Union coach Fischer’s concept worked perfectly. His team remained dangerous and cheeky – and rewarded themselves two minutes before the final whistle with the winning goal from substitute Teuchert. But the scenes and discussions after the game clouded the mood. Amiri’s team-mate Demirbay said that he did not want to comment on the scene out of respect for his opponents: “What is on the pitch stays on the pitch.”

Bayer coach Peter Bosz said that something like this should never happen on a football pitch.