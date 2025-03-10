Eintracht Frankfurt failed the dress rehearsal for the Europa League duel with Ajax Amsterdam. Four days before the round of 16 second leg against the Dutch record champion, the Hesse lost 1-2 (1-0) to the 1st FC Union Berlin in the Bundesliga. Eintracht thus lost third place in the table to 1. FSV Mainz 05.

In front of 58,000 spectators, Michy Bathshuayi (13th minute) put the home side in the lead, but Leopold Querfeld (62nd) and Woo-Yeong Jong (78th) turned the game in favor of the Berliners. In injury time Frankfurt’s striker Hugo Ekitiké (90.+5) missed a penalty to compensate.

For Eintracht, the bankruptcy meant a setback in the fight for a Champions League ticket. Union, on the other hand, is now allowed to take a little breath with 26 points in the relegation battle.

In the second Sunday game, TSG Hoffenheim and the 1st FrC Heidenheim separated 1: 1. And it was clear that the history of the Bundesliga is richer for another bizarre chapter. For the first time since the foundation of the division in 1963, there was no home win in one season on two match days. The away teams remained unbeaten last weekend.

In this case, not only two game days without a home win are extremely unusual, but above all the fact that they followed directly. On the 24th matchday, eight of the nine away teams won, and now, on match day 25, there were five.

Heidenheim missed an away win in Hoffenheim in the fight for staying class. Striker Haris Tabakovic (34th) put the Kraichgauer in the lead in front of 20 814 spectators. The guests secured at least one point thanks to an increase in performance and by a dream goal of the substitute Budu Siwsiwadse (65.). Heidenheim remains the bottom of the table and now has four points behind the relegation place. The team of coach Frank Schmidt has been winning without a win for nine Bundesliga games. Hoffenheim is a head start on relegation place 16 after the draw.