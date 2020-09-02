Álex Collado has no future with FC Barcelona. How Mundo Deportivo reported the 21-year-old winger was sorted out. A Bundesliga-Trio is said to have already put out their feelers.
Ten years ago, Collado moved from Espanyol Barcelona’s offspring to La Masia, the notorious football school of FC Barcelona. In May 2019 he made his professional debut for Blaugrana against Celta Vigo, but since then has only made one more appearance in the 2-0 defeat against Valencia CF in January of this year.
According to Mundo Deportivo The 21-year-old is one of four young players who were eliminated by the troubled Spanish runner-up due to a lack of perspective. As it is said, ex-Schalke Juan Miranda, Oriol Busquets and Monchu no longer have a future.
While Miranda is being watched by Betis Sevilla, UD Almeria and Atalanta Bergamo, Collado’s track leads to the Bundesliga. Accordingly, VfB Stuttgart, Werder Bremen and Hertha BSC are interested in the right wing. The Bundesliga trio is not among the only interested parties, in addition to some clubs from La Liga, the Serie A clubs Sassuolo Calcio and Sampdoria Genoa are said to have him on the list.
Collado is only under contract until 2021. The transfer charges are unknown, but these should not be high. In addition to the short remaining contract term, this is also due to his current injury. Due to a metatarsal fracture, Collado is expected to be out until October.
