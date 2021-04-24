V.Before the 30th matchday of the Bundesliga, FC Bayern already has 71 points on their account, ten more than their only remaining pursuer at a distance, RB Leipzig (61). With a win at FSV Mainz 05 this Saturday (3.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and Sky), FC Bayern Munich would not be able to take away the ninth German championship title in a row. And there is not even the slightest hint of a title fight, as RB Leipzig will only give up its 31st matchday against VfB Stuttgart on Sunday (3:30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on Sky).

For all friends of the “what-if-calculations”, here is an overview of how Bayern ensure their title win this weekend:

– with a victory in Mainz. Then the Munich would not be displaced from first place on the last three match days.

– in a draw in Mainzif RB Leipzig also draws or loses against VfB Stuttgart on Sunday. Then Bayern would win the title on the sofa.

– in the event of a defeat in Mainzif RB also loses against VfB. Even then, Bayern would check off the championship as a spectator.

The title win for Bayern is practically fixed, but a major sporting challenge remains: Can striker Robert Lewandowski achieve the Gerd Müller record of 40 goals in one season? The Pole is immediately in focus on his comeback in Mainz after a ligament injury and wants to keep scoring. He stands at 35 goals, four games remain. “Ohhhh, I don’t know if I can do it,” he said. “The short break makes it a question mark for me how it’s going.”

Coach Flick promises his super striker all the support he needs in the hunt for the record. Lewandowski scored five goals in the four games of the first half of the season against Mainz (2 goals), Gladbach (1), Freiburg (1) and Augsburg (1). One repetition would be enough to tie with Müller.