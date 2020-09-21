A.Benjamin Stambouli was the first to be hit. He slid across the grass, left leg straight, but Leroy Sané was faster and spiked the ball past him. Stambouli slipped into space. Sebastian Rudy was second. He ran after the ball, but when he could almost touch it, Sané overtook him from the side. Rudy ran into space. Ralf Fährmann, the goalkeeper, was third. In the penalty area he wanted to throw his hands on the ball, but by then Sané had spitzelt it off again, to Serge Gnabry, who had run with it. Ferryman threw himself into space.

In his first Bundesliga game for Bayern Munich, almost 47 minutes were over when Leroy Sané did what he does so often on the outside: run. As a footballer, he can do a lot more, but he didn’t need a hook or step-over to play off the helpless defenders of FC Schalke. He just ran past them. His sprint from the center line into the box was the culmination of an attack that began with right-back Benjamin Pavard chipping the ball away from his own box and stopping Gnabry shooting it into an empty goal. Eleven seconds, seven ball contacts. This is Sane football.

Change in gaming culture

Eight goals were scored in the arena in Munich on Friday evening. Eight for Bayern, none for Schalke. Almost all of them were nice to look at. At the fourth goal in the 47th minute you could see what makes the FC Bayern team exceptional: athleticism and speed. The state of the art has shifted in top European football. Philipp Lahm found that out. When Bayern won the Champions League almost a month ago, Lahm, their former captain, wrote in a guest post for “Sportbild”: “The style clearly moves away from the composed game, as Pep Guardiola had it play almost to perfection. The trend is moving away from the Tiki-Taka. A football of passion, enthusiasm and a strong physique now dominates, as exemplified by Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and FC Bayern. “

It is therefore no coincidence that Liverpool and Munich have won the Champions League in the past two seasons. It is also no coincidence that the French national team became world champions in 2018. The trademark of these teams: quick on the outside, athletic-robust in the middle.

The change in the game culture also explains why the football bosses in Munich campaigned very aggressively for Leroy Sané for more than a year. His abilities match the system that coach Hansi Flick uses. They even extend it. If the opponents attack early, as Schalke did incomprehensibly, Sané can run into the penalty area. If the opponents withdraw, however, Sané can still penetrate the penalty area with his hooks and his climbers. Such actions decide games. For Manchester City, his former club, Sané has often scored 1-0.

On Friday evening, Sané made the seventh goal. Serge Gnabry made it 1-0. Later, Sané put two more hits on him. The pace of the national team overwhelmed Schalke. They were lucky that Hansi Flick spared his fastest player: Alphonso Davies sat on the bench for 90 minutes because he was not one hundred percent fit. There were not only fast players on the field, but also athletic and robust players. In defense, Niklas Süle, Jerome Boateng and Lucas Hernandez won almost every duel. Leon Goretzka used his body in midfield. And in the middle storm, Robert Lewandowski has combined athleticism and speed for many years, although he did not stand out against Schalke.

At the very highest level, however, it is not enough to simply set up fast and athletic players. A coach is needed on the sidelines to give them an idea for the game. And preferably several conductors on the pitch who put their quick teammates in the limelight. On Friday it was Joshua Kimmich. With his passports, he launched attacks almost every minute. Now that Thiago is no longer there, one should not forget one thing: There are some players in Bayern’s squad who are very fast and very dangerous, but someone like Thiago who is very creative, they could still use him.