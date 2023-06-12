Edson Alvarez is getting closer to abandoning the Ajax Amsterdam from the Netherlands to join the ranks of the Borussia Dortmund from Germany. The Teutonic team is willing to pay 40 million euros for El Machín, however, there is still interest from other English clubs.
Either way, the bundesliga It is not an unexplored territory for Aztec soccer players, since others have gone through said competition achieving success.
After a great World Cup in Germany in 2006, the defender caught the attention of the Germans, so he was signed by the VfB Stuttgart. The bet was successful because the one formed in Blue Cross managed to become champion of the bundesliga 2006-07. Added to this, the Oaxacan was awarded a Intertoto Cup in 2008.
He reached a hundred encounters before returning to Aztec soil.
In the same way as his teammate in the national team, his good performance in the World Cup made him sign with the stuttgart.
The midfielder quickly earned a starting position by playing three seasons, registering 93 games with six touchdowns, raising the league in 2007, as well as the Intertoto Cup.
El Maza made the leap to Europe through the PSV Eindhovenbut after three seasons he signed for three years with the stuttgart.
During his stay at the club he started both in the league and in the europa league, although little by little he was losing prominence and ended up on the bench. Therefore, he did not serve the three years with The Reds and returned to Mexico after a year in the bundesliga.
The formed in Chivas He fulfilled his goal of going to Europe in 2016 by signing with the eintracht frankfurt, where he left good feelings after three seasons. In total, the two-time World Cup player racked up 50 appearances with the Eagles piercing the nets eight times and assisting seven times.
The midfielder did not leave empty-handed because he won the German Cup 2018.
The Titan also landed with the eintracht frankfurt after passing through the Fiorentina from Italy.
The central defender spent two seasons with the Eaglesplaying 32 commitments between league and cup, winning the latter together with Marco Fabian.
Before Salcedo and Fabianthe defender was a footballer of the eintracht frankfurt after having paraded through the Hercules of Spain and the Grasshopper from Switzerland.
The defender was the first Mexican in that squad during the 2007-2008 season, playing 33 games until he decided to return to Mexico.
Another who had a successful step in German territory was Chicharito, who became the goal man for the Bayer Leverkusen for two years watching action in the Champions League.
Although he did not win any titles with the aspirinsleft his memory with 39 goals and nine assists in 76 matches, 17 of them in international competitions.
The Little Prince also had a fleeting passage through the Bayer Leverkusen in 2014 after having defended the Deportivo La Coruna and Valencia from Spain.
The reality is that the five-time World Cup player had few appearances, as he barely made an appearance in seven games, so he went to the PSV Eindhoven.
