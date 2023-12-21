SA conclusion instead of a final line: Edin Terzic remains coach of Borussia Dortmund. Despite the ongoing sporting decline with the last six competitive games without a win and the fall to fifth place, the Bundesliga club is counting on continuing its collaboration with the 41-year-old.

This is the result of a discussion lasting several hours with managing director Hans-Joachim Watzke, sports director Sebastian Kehl, club advisor Matthias Sammer and Terzic on Thursday. Following the critical review of the past few months – as is usual at BVB after this regular meeting at the end of the year – none of those involved wanted to comment publicly.

This will save Borussia from a Christmas earthquake. Despite media speculation about an impending separation, the club management is committed to continuity when it comes to coaching. The fact that Watzke has always appreciated Terzic's passionate work and maintains a friendly relationship with him may have had a significant influence on the decision. Just months ago, the club boss assured that he wanted to compete with Terzic for “the next few years”.

Even the whistles from many spectators after the disappointing 1-1 draw against Mainz last Tuesday could not change the managing director's assessment. Knowing the loyalty of the club's management, Terzic answered with astonishing confidence after the game when asked whether he believed he would still be BVB coach in the new year: “Of course I believe in it.”







For Terzic, who was born in nearby Menden, the fairy tale of the fan in the south stand who became the coach of his favorite team continues for the time being. His “mission to turn the tide” begins in the training camp from January 3rd to 9th in Marbella.

Professionals in the obligation to deliver

The fact that he was able to rescue the club from a similarly precarious situation twice was an argument in favor of the coach's stay. As Lucien Favre's successor, Terzic led the long-stumbling team to cup victory in mid-December 2020. Last season, BVB even went into the winter break in sixth place, but started an impressive comeback and only lost the championship because of a 2-2 draw on the last match day against Mainz.

After the vote of confidence in Terzic, the managers now see the professionals as having the responsibility. Above all, the discrepancy between the mostly good performances in the Champions League and the many weak performances in the Bundesliga causes guesswork. When the league restarts on January 13th in Darmstadt, the fluctuations in form should come to an end.







The crushing 4-0 defeat at the beginning of November in the Bundesliga summit against Bayern and the subsequent desolate performance in the league game at VfB Stuttgart (1:2) initiated Borussia's downward trend in the Bundesliga. After just one win from the last eight league games, the gap to league leaders Leverkusen grew to an unassailable 15 points. Even renewed qualification for the Champions League is in danger. If the team remains outside the ranks for the premier class, the discussion about Terzic is likely to get louder again despite the recent vow of loyalty.