Thanks to the debut victory on the Ostalb, VfB Stuttgart has underlined its European Cup ambitions. With the 3:1 (2:1), coach Sebastian Hoeneß’s team plunged 1. FC Heidenheim deeper into the negative spiral. Maximilian Mittelstädt (20th), Enzo Millot (45th + 2) and Nick Woltemade with a converted penalty (85th) ensured that Stuttgart were able to convert their Champions League momentum from 5-1 against Bern into a success. Paul Wanner (41′) initially gave the hosts hope with his equaliser, before Woltemade made everything clear.

In the end there was Heidenheim’s sixth defeat in a row in the Bundesliga. While VfB can prepare for the end of the year against FC St. Pauli in a good mood, the ailing Heidenheimers came under even greater pressure before the appearance in Bochum. There is a risk of overwintering in the relegation zone.

In the midst of their negative phase, the Heidenheim team fought their way into the game in the state derby and at times proved to be an unpleasant opponent as expected. Many fouls stopped the flow of the game. However, Stuttgart exposed their deficits and scored their first goal thanks to their efficiency. Woltemade held his own against FCH captain Patrick Mainka and set up for Mittelstädt, who converted with confidence. The guests’ first dangerous attack scene led to the score being 1-0.

Before the surprising equalizer, Stuttgart almost doubled down. But a free kick from around 20 meters from Chris Führich hit the post. FCH’s celebration was preceded by VfB’s loss of the ball during the build-up to the game. VfB goalkeeper Alexander Nübel had his hand on Wanner’s long-range shot, but was unable to fend it off. Millot’s mistake led to the remarkable goal – but the midfielder made amends before the break. He headed a deflected cross from Josha Vagnoman.

The Hoeneß team initially pushed for the third goal in the second half. But the Stuttgart team missed out on their chances of making the presumed decision, especially thanks to Millot. So the equalizer remained possible for the Heidenheimers. A cross from Marnon Busch scraped past the aluminum. Shortly afterwards, Nübel had to rescue people in dire need. In the end, Woltemade rewarded himself for his good performance and made everything clear from the point.