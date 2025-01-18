VfB Stuttgart is known for a lot of things in German football at the moment, but not really for that. Word has gotten around that this team has an excellent coach with an excellent last name, and that under Sebastian Hoeneß they usually play very attractive football that encourages other coaches to take a look. However, the so-called standard situation would not be the first thing that would come to mind when talking about VfB’s strengths, but it would be more likely when talking about SC Freiburg’s strengths.

In this respect, it was quite strange what happened in the first half of this Baden-Württemberg derby. It was astonishing enough that the robust and strong VfB took a 3-0 lead into the break, but it was even more astonishing that all three goals came from a corner kick from the right. First, defender Rouault converted a corner from Stiller directly with his head, Demirovic’s 2-0 then took a small detour after the ball was initially deflected and came back to Stiller. And even Woltemade’s 3-0 penalty ultimately came from a Stiller corner, which continued with a foul on Leweling.

It was not apparent from VfB’s performance that coach Hoeneß had decided on a smaller rotation before the groundbreaking Champions League game in Bratislava and, for example, left Deniz Undav and Chris Führich on the bench. The Stuttgart team showed unperturbed what they are capable of when they have a largely healthy squad; the Freiburg team far too rarely got a chance to demonstrate their high level of motivation under this pressure. Thanks to the 3-0 scoreline scored on time at half-time, the Stuttgart team were ultimately able to use the second half as serious preparation for the Champions League on Tuesday evening. Substitutes Führich (assist) and Undav (deflected shot) then decided to score the fourth goal together.

1. FC Heidenheim – FC St. Pauli 0:2 (0:1), Goals: 0:1 Johannes Eggestein (25th, penalty kick), 0:2 Morgan Guilavogui (90th + 2)

And there it was 2-0: St. Pauli’s Morgan Guilavogui is very happy. (Photo: Harry Langer/dpa)

The German professional clubs have not yet agreed on how exactly which television money should be distributed, but both 1.FC Heidenheim and FC St. Pauli will probably know that they should not present this Bundesliga game as advertising on their own behalf. It can also be assumed that the so-called Asian market switched over after a few minutes when watching this game, assuming it was switched on at all. However, neither of the two teams could really be blamed for this: A look at the table was enough to understand the value of this game – it was firstly about scoring points in the relegation battle and secondly, not giving any points to a direct rival. The Heidenheimers, although they started 2025 well with four points, initially had a harder time with this starting position – the pressure of having to win at home was clearly on the team’s mind. And the fact that coach Frank Schmidt gave his best footballer, Paul Wanner, who had recently been a bit tired, a break on the bench did not contribute to creativity.

So the game took a predictable course: Hamburg, who were known to be strong in defense, defended cleanly and mostly had the hosts well under control, and so the lead after Johannes Eggestein’s penalty was at least not undeserved. The next referee seminar could discuss whether Krätzig’s hit on Saliakis was worthy of a penalty; In any case, Borussia Dortmund had not received a penalty for a similar scene the evening before. The second half looked similar, Heidenheim tried, St. Pauli prevented it – culminating in a scene that must have caused excitement on the Asian market. For minutes, the Cologne cellar examined the possible equalizer by substitute Heidenheim attacker Breunig (87th) – result: minimally offside. No goal. Out of sheer horror, the Heidenheimers then conceded one more themselves; a counter-attack goal from Guilavogui ensured the final result. Heidenheim is now third from last again, St. Pauli climbs to 13th place.

VfL Bochum – RB Leipzig 3:3 (0:3), Goals: 0:1 Willi Orban (10th), 0:2 Antonio Nusa (13th), 0:3 Christoph Baumgartner (23rd), 1:3, 2:3 and 3:3 Myron Boadu (48th, 57th ., 61.)

Myron Boadu was the man of the day in Bochum, scoring three goals against Leipzig. (Photo: Lars Baron/Getty Images)

After just 23 minutes things looked bleak for Bochum. First, Willi Orban sent a cross ball from the left wing directly into the VfL goal. Bochum had barely taken a breather and tried to sort themselves out on defense when Antonio Nusa took advantage of a gap and scored with a shot from around 16 meters. Leipzig continued to keep the tempo high, attacked with confidence in combinations and were rewarded with a 3-0 win. A sharp, low cross from David Raum sent Christoph Baumgartner into the far right corner. And all of this without the suspended strikers Benjamin Sesko and Lois Openda.

However, Bochum sent signs of life shortly after the start of the second half. Myron Boadu benefited from a botched pass from Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi; His ball initially landed on substitute Gerrit Holtmann, who was sprinting between them. Leipzig remained a bit too passive, so Boadu rewarded himself a second time, now from close range. Bochum looked recharged, and when Boadu had the chance to equalize with a penalty, the striker did it coolly; Dani de Wit had previously been clutched by Nusa. Bochum was now the much better team and pushed for the lead, but the fourth goal was unsuccessful, not even RB. So both teams had the feeling that more could have been achieved. Bochum and Leipzig are not helped by one point.

Holstein Kiel – TSG Hoffenheim 1:3 (0:2), Goals: 0:1 and 0:3 Adam Hlozek (26th, 56th), 0:2 Andrej Kramaric (45th + 1), 1:3 Andu Yobel Kelati (84th)

Hoffenheim, winless for nine games and with the weakest away offensive (only four goals), took the lead through Adam Hlozek. After a long throw-in, the ball ended up in a detour to the 22-year-old Czech, who scored with a direct, slightly deflected shot from nine meters. Kiel, which had the weakest home defense (22 goals conceded before this game), had little share in the game, so it was TSG that stepped up. Of all people, Andrej Kramaric scored. The striker, who recently had a legendary tantrum during an interview after the 5-0 defeat at FC Bayern, artfully circled the ball from around eleven meters to the right inside post and into the Kiel goal.

520 Hoffenheim fans were able to cheer again after the break, Hlozek scored again, this time after a technically beautiful left-footed shot from the right side of the penalty area. A very special substitution occurred in the 70th minute of the game. Referee Felix Brych apparently had calf problems and was replaced by fourth official Sven Jablonski. Kiel’s Andu Kelati reduced the score to 1:3, but the goal came too late for a comeback.