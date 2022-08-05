The Bundesliga has had the same champion for no less than ten years in a row. Bayern Munich, champions only once in the previous four years, has built a monopoly on the German football market in recent years. With Ryan Gravenberch, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui, among others, they want to add an eleventh title in a row this year. In any case, the start of the German champion, Friday evening, was promising. Eintracht Frankfurt became put on the rack .

Dutch people

A lot of Dutch people are walking around at Bayern Munich these days. Made it this summer Ryan Gravenberch and Matthijs de Ligt, but also Mazraoui, who was born in the Netherlands. In addition, also Joshua Zirkzee still there under contract. On paper, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are Bayern’s biggest competitors, and they too have a Dutchman on their payroll. Donyell Malen will try to fill the lack of Erling Haaland, while Solomon Bonnahafter making his debut last season, now hopes for more playing time at Leipzig. See also The consumer docilely accepts the more expensive shopping cart

An outsider for the title is Bayer Leverkusen and there are also plenty of Dutch influences. Of Jeremie Frimpong, Michel Bakker, Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Daley Sinkgraven there are four Dutch defenders under contract in Leverkusen. Mark Flek hopes to stunt again this season with Freiburg and Micky van de Ven is again fighting for his chances at VfL Wolfsburg.

Danilho Doekhic has made the transfer-free transfer to Union Berlin, where he will become a teammate of Rick van Drongelenwhile Jurgen Ekkelenkamp and Deyovaisio Zeefuik play at that other Berlin club: Hertha BSC. Of Melayro Bogarde (Hoffenheim), Delano Burgzorg (Mainz), Thomas Ouwejan (Schalke 04) and Jeffrey Gouweleeuw The Bundesliga currently has 19 Dutch players.

Transfers

Bayern Munich was the big spender this transfer summer. It put no less than 137.5 million euros on the table for four players together. Borussia Dortmund didn’t hold back either. The club spent 86 million euros for four players. The two clubs together brought three players from Ajax to Germany, but they also shopped at PSV. Freiburg picked up Ritsu Doan away for 8.5 million euros, while Eintracht Frankfurt had 4 million left for Mario Gotze. See also The cultural and millionaire conversion of Oslo





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Bundesliga first round

Friday, August 5: Eintracht Frankfurt – Bayern Munich (8:30 p.m.)

Saturday, August 6: Augsburg – Freiburg (3:30 p.m.)

Saturday, August 6: Bochum – Mainz (3:30 p.m.)

Saturday, August 6: Borussia Mönchengladbach – Hoffenheim (3:30 p.m.)

Saturday, August 6: Union Berlin – Hertha BSC (3:30 PM)

Saturday, August 6: VfL Wolfsburg – Werder Bremen (3:30 PM)

Saturday, August 6: Borussia Dortmund – Bayer Leverkusen (6:30 p.m.)

Sunday, August 7: VfB Stuttgart – RB Leipzig (3:30 PM)

Sunday, August 7: FC Köln – Schalke 04 (5:30 p.m.)

Bundesliga top matches (first half of the season)

Saturday, August 6: Borussia Dortmund – Bayer Leverkusen (6:30 p.m.)

Saturday, September 10: RB Leipzig – Borussia Dortmund (3:30 PM)

Saturday, October 1: Bayern Munich – Bayer Leverkusen (3:30 p.m.)

Saturday, October 8: Borussia Dortmund – Bayern Munich (3:30 p.m.)

Saturday, October 29: RB Leipzig – Bayer Leverkusen (3:30 PM) See also Massive fires ravage London on UK's hottest day ever: 'absolute hell'