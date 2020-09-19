The start of the Bundesliga showed their big problem: FC Bayern impressively outclassed Schalke, the game was decided after 30 minutes. Only David Alaba, who was not in the squad, caused tension.

Curse and blessing: Bayern around Leroy Sané and Robert Lewandowski continue to play in their own league

W.ar it a symbolic prelude? Probably. And if so, for whom? The Bavarians? Schalke? Possibly for both. The record champions dismantled the Gelsenkirchen team 8-0 (3-0). In the history of the Bundesliga, no team has come off the starting blocks better. And Schalke were only one goal worse than TeBe Berlin, the minus team in history, which went down 9-0 in Munich in 1976/77.

Coach Hansi Flick described the first Bundesliga game of the new season as a “new beginning”: “It’s the first real determination of where you are.” But after the short summer break, everything was basically the same as in the months before. It took just three minutes and 24 seconds before the new beginning was made.

Serge Gnabry used a pass by Joshua Kimmich that had been beaten over half the field to open the scoring. He was quickly followed by Leon Goretzka (19th) and Robert Lewandowski, who converted a penalty kick (31st).

Headache: Amine Harit (left) and Bastian Oczipka experienced a humiliation Source: dpa / Matthias Balk

No spectators in Cologne either

After 30 minutes the Schaker were 3-0 down and had lost Suat Serdar with an injury. The game was decided, especially since it had long been clear that they no longer have the means to embarrass this year’s triple winner.

Now the crisis Schalke are certainly not a yardstick this season either – but who can say for sure that the boredom that set in after half an hour will not last until May 2021? This Bayern team is a blessing and a curse for German football.

And for the time being without a spectator. At least in Munich, where the game had to be played without an audience due to the increasing number of infections. The game on Saturday in Cologne will also take place in camera. Initially, 9200 spectators were expected.

Talent Musiala with first hit

Bayern aren’t playing for the applause anyway. This team has greed and perseverance in their DNA. The Flick-Elf mercilessly reeled off her workload. Gnabry (47th, 59th) made his first three-pack in the Bundesliga perfect after the restart. Thomas Müller (69th) and Leroy Sané (71st) increased to 7-0. “It felt very, very good to finally play football with the boys. I’m very happy, ”said a happy Sané, who also contributed two assists to the win.

The mood got better and better: Lucas Hernandez, Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sané Source: Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein

Finally, Joker Jamal Musiala was also able to look forward to a hit. The 17-year-old is the youngest Bayern goalscorer in Bundesliga history.

In the end, even Hansi Flick had to capitulate to this outstanding team. Again and again he had warned to calm down, loudly reminded of the “remaining defense” – in vain.

And Schalke? “It was clear that it would be difficult for the triple winner here. But the result is shit. There is no other way to say it, “said full-back Bastian Oczipka after the club’s second-highest defeat:” We are served and disappointed. “

Three points for Bayern, three records for Lewandowski. For the past six years, the Pole has always scored on the first match day. In total, he was successful at the start seven times, setting the record for Klaus Fischer. In addition, the attacker scored against Schalke for the tenth time in a row. No player has managed that against a club.

There are records like this, some of which Bayern should set up this season. Quirky records that need to be broken when there are no opponents in sight.

It remains to be seen whether David Alaba will help with this. The defender, with whom it was still not possible to reach an agreement on a contract extension, was missing from the Munich squad. Officially because of muscular problems in the thigh. At least with this personnel it remains exciting.