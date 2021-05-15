Jnow or never. Robert Lewandowski is ready for the record. After a shortened training session on Father’s Day, the world footballer completed the complete exercise program again on Friday in the quarantine training camp of FC Bayern Munich in Grassau am Chiemsee.

May 15, 2021 could be a historic day in German football. One has to go in – better said: only one more. The Bayern goalscorer is still missing a gate from the 40-goal record set by Gerd Müller in the early days of the Bundesliga in the last century. The record of the “bomber of the nation” from the 1971/72 season was considered unbeatable – now 49 years later it wobbles seriously.

In the meantime, hardly anyone would bet that Müller’s 40 would not be at least equalized by Lewandowski on the last two game days of this season. Already on Saturday (3.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and Sky) it could be so far when the champions Bayern unloaded from the pressure of the table at SC Freiburg. All for the 39-goal man Lewandowski, that’s the motto in the Black Forest Stadium. “There is still the story with Lewy,” as Thomas Müller noted.

But Hansi Flick doesn’t want to focus everything on Lewandowski. “If the team is successful, Lewy also benefits,” said the Bayern coach. Rather, Flick gave two goals for the final sprint on Friday, “40 goals for Lewy and 80 points”. For the latter, Bayern have to win with 74 points in Freiburg and against Augsburg.

“You have to keep calm”

Lewandowski’s recipe for a record is: Don’t cramp as much as possible and just carry on as before. “You have to keep calm and play for the whole team,” said the 32-year-old Pole. In the quarantine training camp, attention is paid to the world footballer, not least from Flick. Lewandowski was even allowed to stop earlier during training. Reason: load control.

Just no injury now. And not a fifth yellow card, which would result in a suspension on the last day of the game against FC Augsburg. “Robert has to be careful in Freiburg,” said Flick. He also wants to use the guest appearance in Breisgau to use Alexander Nübel in goal and to provide national player Niklas Süle after a long injury break shortly before the European Championship.

The Freiburg want to offer resistance against the record hunter Lewandowski in their place. “I wouldn’t find it so cool now if Robert Lewandowski wiped out Gerd Müller’s record,” noted coach Christian Streich. For the 55-year-old, Müller was a “hero” in his youth. Streich’s dream scenario looks like this: “Lewandowski should do another one next week, then that’s enough. He has enough titles. And then he should share the record with Gerd Müller. “

Everyone is excited, in Munich, in Germany, in Poland. “I thought Gerd Müller’s record, which he set before the Stone Age, would never be broken,” said Karl-Heinz Rummenigge a week ago after the 6-0 win against Mönchengladbach in Munich. The Bayern boss has rethought after Lewandowski’s three-pack that evening at the latest. “Robert is incredibly ambitious,” remarked Rummenigge.

Former Bayern legends are also excited about the big hunt for 40. And they boast the programmed new record holder. “He has such a gigantic quality and on top of that a greed that I’ve only known from Gerd in five decades,” said Müller’s former teammate Paul Breitner in the club magazine of FC Bayern.

The 69-year-old Breitner believes: “If he could, Gerd would sit in the stands today and click his tongue at every Lewandowski goal.” Unfortunately, Müller (75) with dementia does not get the hype about his record and his possible successor With.

For the former Bayern striker Mario Gomez, Lewandowski is “the most complete striker in the world”. The 35-year-old describes the Lewandowski phenomenon as follows: “We strikers always want to shoot at goal. That’s just how we were born. For us there is no better feeling than scoring a goal on the pitch. “

The former Munich Champions League winner Giovane Elber (48) is impressed by the repertoire of the Bayern goalgetters of the present: “There are no really typical Lewandowski goals – because he can do everything!” Lewandowski has already shown it 39 times this season.