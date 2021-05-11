D.he Frankfurt Eintracht no longer has it in their own hands to participate in the Champions League. But two of their employees can still use their feet to influence whether Eintracht will end the Bundesliga season in fourth or fifth and thus reach the premier class or Europa League. Danny da Costa and Dominik Kohr are still playing against VfL Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund with Mainz 05, with whom they have contracts for temporary workers. The two clubs that are third and fourth in the current Bundesliga table are still within reach of the Hessians.

After Kohr and da Costa, as it should be for professionals, had their share in the fact that the Mainz team achieved a 1: 1 in the Frankfurt World Cup arena on Sunday, their interests now coincide with those of their original employer. With Mainz you are playing twice in your own pocket. Should the Mainz team actually take away the points they needed from BVB or VfL for the premier class, Kohr and da Costa received not only the Mainz point bonuses, but also the Frankfurt Champions League bonuses.

Mainz trainer Bo Svensson would like to sign the two Eintracht professionals well beyond the summer. And the two midfielders also like it very much on the Rhine. But a decision about their future will only be made after the season, after the new Eintracht coach has been found and he has made his own picture of the two. On Sunday, da Costa and Kohr demonstrated in a direct duel with their colleagues that they are by no means too bad for the Eintracht squad. Right-back da Costa put Kostic on the chain, and Kohr sealed off the center in defensive midfield.

Quasi set in Mainz

However, both had no good cards in the preliminary round with Frankfurt coach Adi Hütter when it came to places for the starting eleven. In Mainz they are practically set, coach Svensson’s trust they pay back match after match day with performance. They are considered to be important factors for the Mainz turnaround. After seven points in the preliminary round, they collected 29 points in the second half. Eintracht could also use a turnaround for the last two games of the season. They only got four points from the last four encounters, and the Frankfurters weren’t even able to convince playfully.

Once again, Eintracht found no solutions against a deep opponent, as it had been more often in the preliminary round. The player who made up the lack of ideas was Amin Younes. But the newcomer from SSC Napoli is only used in a dosed manner by Hütter. Which on the one hand has to do with his adductor problems, on the other hand with Hütter’s newly discovered preference for the use of two strikers who are to be fed by Kamada. But the food chain from the Japanese to Jovic and Silva is almost always interrupted by the opposing defenders. After 14 assists by the Asian this season, the last one in the league is aware of whose passes have to be stopped if you don’t want to lose to Eintracht.

And that’s exactly what the Mainz team focused on on Sunday – with great success. After the game, Hütter had to put up with questions about why he had only brought Younes into play in the 64th minute. The attack machinery of Eintracht did not run like clockwork with the national player either, but his dribbling always resulted in good approaches. And in the 85th minute, Younes succeeded in the decisive action by fighting his way to the goal line and playing a precise back pass to Hrustic. In the second attempt, the Australian brought the ball to 1: 1 in the Mainz goal.

Hütter explained his hesitation about Younes with his restricted fitness, but then admitted: “If you knew beforehand how it was going to go, you would sometimes decide things differently.” Eintracht already has exciting games in the line-up of Kamada, Silva and Jovic delivered. But they were always open field battles. Against defensive opponents, it was the double game of Younes and Kamada that undermined the tightly staggered defensive rows. Even against Schalke and Freiburg, it is not to be expected that the opponents will want to play fresh, pious, happy, free. The Schalke trainer Grammozis already announced: “We won’t give anything away and don’t do less. Our very, very big goal is to end the season as positively as possible. ”For Eintracht to be able to claim that after the 34th matchday, two wins are not enough for them. For this she needs the help of Kohr, da Costa and all Mainz.