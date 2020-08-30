F.Football professional Weston McKennie is moving from FC Schalke 04 to Juventus Turin. The Bundesliga team announced this on Saturday evening. The midfielder will initially be loaned to the Italian record champions around superstar Cristiano Ronaldo for one season.

“The transfer contract contains various options, according to which the loan transfer in the summer of 2021 could become a definitive transfer. McKennie’s contract with the miners is dated June 30, 2024, ”the statement said.

The 22-year-old American moved from the Dallas Academy to Gelsenkirchen in 2016. For Schalke, he played 91 competitive games and scored five goals. “After discussions with various clubs, the agreement with Juventus Turin is the most economically sensible one for Schalke and the most attractive one for Weston in terms of sport,” said sports director Jochen Schneider.

“Of course, the decision to give up a talented player like Weston is partly due to the economic situation of our club.”