I.n his ten years with Arminia Bielefeld, team captain Fabian Klos has already walked the tightrope between summit and fall. After two promotions and one relegation with the Ostwestfalen, the massive center forward knows exactly how it worked in the minutes shortly before a decisive game. “It’s tremendous tension, it’s not a nice feeling,” says the 33-year-old from Lower Saxony from experience. So every player in the black-white-blue dress of the DSC Arminia must “try to convert the tension into positive energy. We can’t piss our pants. More desire to win than fear of losing, that is good advice. “

So far, the Bielefeld promoted team have shown good nerves on their return to the Bundesliga after eleven years in the second and third division and surprised positively. The fact that they start the season finale on Saturday (3.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on Sky) from the non-relegation position 15 is an encouraging prerequisite for stepping on the gas again in Stuttgart and with a win at the Swabian team climber, who still has the chance to participate in the new Europa Conference League to book a second year in the first division.

“Full speed ahead” is the motto of the day for Frank Kramer, who replaced promotion coach Uwe Neuhaus in the second half of the season and scored 14 points in ten games since the defensive stabilized and worked hard to make the weakest offensive in the league more dangerous help. Now it is a question of saving the lead of a “tip of the nose” over Werder Bremen and 1. FC Köln to the finish line in Stuttgart, which would have been achieved if they had won. Anything else would be a gamble for Arminia, which was economically restructured two years ago and has had a rock solid economy since then, as the two rivals in the places behind enjoy a better goal difference than the Bielefeld team. (rz)

Mr. Schaaf relaxes

A new voice, a different tone, no longer the same face: the reasons for such a late coach change are more psychological. In a week, Thomas Schaaf won’t be teaching the team any new football. He’s not going to fix Davie Selke’s final weakness or increase Niklas Moisander’s speed. But the mere fact that there is now a slightly older man with glasses, a wreath of hair and the best Bremen reputation speaking to the team seems to have moved a lot at SV Werder. “Mr. Schaaf is a coaching legend,” said defender Ömer Toprak at a video press conference, “he has achieved a lot and is well known in German football. He’s a different generation too. That’s why it’s different. “