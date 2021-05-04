D.he long-time Mainz sports director Rouven Schröder will become sports director at FC Schalke 04 on June 1st. This was announced by the Schalke team, who had already been relegated to the second Bundesliga, this Tuesday. The 45-year-old former professional will take on responsibility for squad planning, scouting and staffing the departments. Former Schalke goalkeeper Mathias Schober, who is also a candidate, will assume overall responsibility for the junior division as Director Knappenschmiede and Development. The royal blues had already appointed Peter Knäbel to the sports board at the end of March.

“The supervisory board and management board agree that the multitude of tasks in the sporting area cannot be shouldered by one person alone, but that we need additional expertise,” explained Knäbel. “With Rouven we were able to gain an expert for S04 who has the necessary network and the professional qualities in this area. His main job will be to build a new team that can successfully represent Schalke 04 in the present and in the future. “

Schröder initially worked for one and a half years as the sports director at SpVgg Greuther Fürth, from 2014 to 2016 as director of professional football and scouting at Werder Bremen, from 2016 to December 2020, initially as sports director and then as a sports director at FSV Mainz 05.