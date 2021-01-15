Are we currently seeing the best Lars Stindl of all time? The foal-Captain was at least the best in the Bundesliga in December! Stindl became the Player of the month chosen.
The 32-year-old prevailed against Lewandowski, Amiri, Grifo, Müller and Wirtz at the end of 2020. Why? Four goals and three assists in the six games in December speak for themselves!
Bundesliga POTM FIFA 21: Stindl with 86 rating available
As a reward for the POTM Award, Stindl can now be purchased from FIFA 21 as part of a Squad Building Challenge (SBC) for your Ultimate Team. The playmaker can look forward to a special card with an 86 OVR rating and the following attribute strengths:
- Tempo: 67
- Shot: 89
- Passport: 86
- Dribble: 86
- Defensive: 66
- Physique: 79
Bundesliga player of the month: an overview of all winners of the 20/21 season
- September: Andrej Kramaric – TSG Hoffenheim
- October: Robert Lewandowski – Bayern Munich
- November: Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund
- December: Lars Stindl – Borussia Mönchengladbach
