A penalty should be a punishment. Otherwise it makes no sense. However, this logic is currently overridden among the soccer players of SC Freiburg. You are punished when you get a penalty – and are happy when the opponent gets one.

The balance reads shattering: The Freiburg has shot six Bundesliga penalty in succession in the past eleven months, three times Vincenzo Grifo, twice Lucas Höler, once Roland Sallai. In the same period, her goalkeeper Noah Atubolu has held four Bundesliga elf after the other in the past nine months: two on May 18, 2024 against Union Berlin (Josip Juranovic, Kevin Volland), one on December 21, 2024 against Leverkusen (Florian Wirtz) And one last Friday against Werder Bremen by André Silva.

The question arises whether the two phenomena have something to do with each other. Do you spend the penalty of the teammates in the goalkeeper defiant superhero powers? Do the superhuman reactions of the goalkeeper in the teammates stir again?

In the penalty therapy, players paint a picture of a transformed penalty, sing a song about a converted penalty and play the cheer over a penalty goal. In the Freiburg case, the statistical confrontation must be avoided. Anyone who shoots Freiburg’s next penalty must not find out that he and his club threatens to stop a negative Bundesliga record. Because: Between November 1963 and January 1965, Lothar Emmerich, Burghard Rylewicz, Reinhold Wosab (2), Hermann Straschitz, Dieter Kurrat and Gerhard Cyliax for Borussia Dortmund even shot seven Bundesliga elf in succession.

Inhumane pressure for the next penalty shooter. It is best to shoot a man without nerves and insider knowledge: goalkeeper Noah Atubolu.