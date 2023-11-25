bThere were numerous injuries and arrests in massive clashes between Eintracht Frankfurt fans and the police before Hesse’s Bundesliga game against VfB Stuttgart on Saturday evening.

According to the Frankfurt police, who used pepper spray and batons, among other things, “a medium double-digit number of officers were injured as a result of the riots by the violent perpetrators.” Four emergency services had to be treated in hospital. “In addition, an as yet unknown number of stewards, rescue workers and stadium visitors also suffered injuries,” the police said.

Police speak of attacks by Eintracht fans

According to Eintracht board member Philipp Reschke, there is “various information and different opinions” about the cause of the riots. According to the police, Frankfurt supporters attacked some stewards and rescue workers during an access control to the fan block three quarters of an hour before the game kicked off.

The police officers who were called to help by the security service were massively attacked by the Eintracht fans when they arrived on site. “Among other things, there were a number of targeted throwings of bottles, pyrotechnics and heavy iron bars,” the police report said.

Several people arrested

The police arrested several suspects during the attacks. In addition, a special commission was set up to “clarify the events comprehensively and promptly”. Among other things, investigations are underway “for serious breaches of the peace and physical attacks on law enforcement officers.”







Eintracht will also deal with the incident. “In the coming days, we will turn over every stone and put together every piece of the mosaic in order to have a precise picture of how these scenes could have come about,” announced Reschke.

Hundreds of Eintracht ultra fans stayed away from the start of the game in protest against what they saw as the disproportionate police deployment. It wasn’t until the middle of the first half that the Frankfurt fan block where the Ultras were standing filled up again. “Our fans are of course extremely important and a factor for us. “It was different today,” said Frankfurt’s sports director Markus Krösche.