In Germany, the number of corona infections is rising again. For the Bundesliga club it means to react again to short-term instructions from the health authorities. Because in most arenas few or no fans are allowed. This is what the situation looks like before the 4th matchday. (Source: Sports show)
In the manageable Sinsheim there could be the maximum number of spectators on the fourth matchday. Since the incidence value is below the critical level of 35 infections per 100,000 inhabitants, the PreZero Arena will probably be “busy”. That would have a capacity of 6,030 Fans mean.
In Freiburg, the proven number of cases also has not yet had any drastic effects. For the game against Werder Bremen may well 3,800 Spectators come into the stadium.
It is true that the incidence number in Berlin has risen to a high value; the game against Stuttgart will still be able to take place in front of fans. Hertha counts with it 5,000 Followers. The club is still in close contact with the authorities.
In the first home game, Mainz was allowed to let over 3,000 people into the stadium. Against the guest from Leverkusen it will probably not be more than 250 Fans, which is still surprising due to the high number of cases.
It is already clear that on the weekend no Fans are allowed to come to the Augsburg stadium. The number of cases in Bavaria and the surrounding area are far too high for the health authorities.
There will be no rush to the gates of the arena on the alpine pasture either. At the moment it seems like no spectators Attend Arminia’s first top game of the season. It is possible that around 300 fans will be able to watch the game against Bayern in the stadium at short notice.
The foals from Gladbach will be in the home game against VfL Wolfsburg 300 fans can count. At the start of the season there were still a few thousand, but due to the rising corona numbers, there is currently not more.
It looks similar in Cologne. As in the first home game and the appearances of the DFB-Elf, it will probably be on 300 spectators run out.
The Schalke are also without a spectator have to get by. Even the first home duel was a ghost game. In the Ruhr area the incidence value is too high.
