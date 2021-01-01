We don’t have to wait long for the Bundesliga ball to roll again in 2021. The 14th matchday will be played directly on January 2nd and 3rd. Above all, the football nation should look to Berlin on Saturday evening. Then Schalke wants to let Hertha forget the disaster year 2020.
Will that work? The 90min forecast for Hertha – Schalke and the remaining eight duels:
Saturday, 3.30 p.m .:
Eintracht like to play a draw against top clubs in their home stadium. Against the Werkself? No!
Tip: 1: 2
Gray mouse in green and white against refreshing iron: On the Weser, the guest from Berlin should be the light favorite at the start of the year. Werder will demand a lot from Union, it could be a real fighting game.
Tip: 1: 1
The foals finally have to score three times again. For Arminia Bielefeld, a win on the Alm is a must! The DSC will fight back bravely, but in the end the Borussia class should prevail.
Tip: 0: 3
Billy goats against Fuggerstädter – a trend-setting duel at the start of the year for both teams. If the FCA wins, you have broken away from the relegation zone (for now). If Effzeh wins, you have two points to Augsburg. So how’s it going?
Tip: Nobody wins – 1: 1
The sports club shot itself out of the crisis in December. Among other things, S04 was a welcome opponent. Recently, TSG was often welcome at the counterparty. In the Baden duel, Hoffenheim urgently needs a victory.
Tip: 2: 1
Saturday, 6.30 p.m .:
It gets really hot on the second day of the year in the evening in the Berlin Olympic Stadium. Hertha kicked their way through the first half of the year more badly than right, and you don’t even need to talk about Schalke.
What was the new coach Christian Gross able to change during the short winter break? And is the spirit of the transfer coup Sead Kolasinac already haunted by the miners? Or can Hertha extend the S04 series of victories?
Tip: 1: 1
Saturday, 8.30 p.m .:
It gets really exciting in the Ländle at the unusual time on Saturday evening. The Junge Wilden 2.0 against the cop machines. Could be a real cracker!
Tip: 2: 3
Sunday, 3.30 p.m .:
Top game time is also the order of the day on Sunday afternoons. Black-yellow receives the wolves, who are in the table a place (4th) in front of BVB! Who would have thought that before the season started? Edin Terzic and his Borussia team urgently need to win! It’s good for BVB that this Norwegian is playing again. Should be quite good …
Tip: 2: 1
Sunday, 6 p.m .:
At the end of the very unequal duel in Munich. The FCB receives the newly formed Mainz. Siewert, Svensson or the good Lord: No matter who will be on the sidelines in the zero five – there will be nothing to get against Bayern.
Tip: 3: 0
