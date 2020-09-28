NAfter the 1: 4 (1: 1) against newly promoted VfB Stuttgart, Mainz 05 separated from Achim Beierlorzer. This is reported by BILD. This makes him the second Bundesliga coach to be dismissed after the second match day. On Sunday, Schalke 04 took David Wagner on leave after two opening defeats with a total of 1:11 goals.

Mainz also has no point on the account yet. There is great unrest in the club not only because of the false start. Last week, striker Adam Szalai was on leave and the team went on strike for training. The official reason was that the Hungarian no longer had any sporting prospects. In truth, however, he must have campaigned for the team to have to pay deferred wages.

Club boss Stefan Hofmann had already indicated at the weekend that Beierlorzer was probably not innocent of the uprising of the professionals. “Admittedly, our first communication with Adam Szalai was misleading, this has now been clarified,” he said.

