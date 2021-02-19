The Arminen shone last Monday with a spectacular appearance in the Allianz Arena. Are there the next surprising point wins for the newcomer?

Tip: VfL stays close again – 0: 2

Tip: The eagles create the surprise against tired and decimated Bayern – 2: 1

Tip: 3: 1

Tip: 1: 1

Tip: 2: 1

Tip: 0: 3

Tip: 1: 2

Tip: 1: 3

Tip: 1: 1