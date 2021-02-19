The 22nd Bundesliga– Matchday has it all! The team of the hour welcomes a decimated record champion, the mother of all derbies rises in Gelsenkirchen. There is also a pinch of relegation battle, rose grumbling and appearances by the Europa League madmen. Our tips for the weekend:
Friday, 8.30 p.m .:
Will VfL fill the dozen on the Alm? Only eleven Bundesliga teams have so far managed to remain without conceding a goal in six consecutive games. The wolves face the Friday night game at five White West.
The Arminen shone last Monday with a spectacular appearance in the Allianz Arena. Are there the next surprising point wins for the newcomer?
Tip: VfL stays close again – 0: 2
Saturday, 3.30 p.m .:
It is the absolute top game of the 22nd match day: The SGE receives the FCB. The strongest team of the year, the sextuple winner. Ballermann André Silva (if fit) meets Ballermann Lewandowski. So everything is included on Saturday afternoon in Frankfurt. Just how are you going?
Tip: The eagles create the surprise against tired and decimated Bayern – 2: 1
Play one after the rose quake! The Rheinhessen come at just the right time: The foals have won seven and two draws from the last nine Bundesliga duels against FSV. On Saturday afternoon Gladbach urgently needs the eighth win. Alone to soothe the mind.
Tip: 3: 1
The Effzeh receives a feared opponent with VfB. The last home win against the Swabians was over 20 years ago, most recently Stuttgart had ten games without defeat in Cologne (five wins, five draws). However, the form curve for the promoted team is pointing downwards: three of the last five games were lost. The Cologne team, on the other hand, won three times in the same period. The relegation worries on the Rhine remain.
Tip: 1: 1
Solid, solid, SC Freiburg. The sports club is once again playing a season in Fort Knox style. The iron on the other hand take their first small season earnings crisis. There were only two points for Union from the last five games. Will there be another victory in Breisgau of all places? It will be difficult, the SC has always scored at least two goals in the last seven home games!
Tip: 2: 1
Saturday, 6.30 p.m .:
Have the popcorn ready, it’s derby time in the pot! And the situation before the duel between the arch-rivals couldn’t be much more dramatic. The guests from Dortmund have to, the hosts from Gelsenkirchen have to – absolutely. If Schalke loses, that’ll be it for good. If Dortmund loses, you tear yourself back to Seville’s strong performance. And all the more threatens to miss the Champions League.
Tip: 0: 3
Sunday, 1.30 p.m .:
The three-pack on Sunday will be opened by FCA against Bayer 04 in the early afternoon. Leverkusen has the Europa League spectacle in Bern under its belt, which once again showed a manic-depressive Werkself. It’s good that it’s now against Augsburg. Because in 19 Bundesliga games you have never (!) Lost against the Fuggerstadt team!
Tip: 1: 2
Sunday, 3.30 p.m .:
It’s getting hot in Berlin too. Hertha wants to finally score points under Dardai. Stupid that RB Leipzig is the team that scores an average of 4.3 goals per away game against the old lady! And possibly can further close the gap to Bayern.
Tip: 1: 3
Sunday, 6 p.m .:
TSG can also do a Europa League spectacle. After a 3: 1 lead, Hoffenheim had to be satisfied with a 3: 3 against Molde. Well-rested people from Bremen come on Sunday – and they have a stronghold mentality. In 2021 there were only six goals conceded in seven games.
Tip: 1: 1