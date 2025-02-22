Xabi Alonso is a world man, but he has never seen everything either. In any case, the Schleswig-Holstein capital Kiel is likely to be among the places where the Spaniard should not have been in his 43 years of life, at least if he does not like to travel North German coastal cities as a private person. But also from the perspective of a trainer of Bayer 04 Leverkusen, the first look at the cute Holstein stadium has been able to have some surprises: Before kick-off, the teams go through a trellis of cheerleaders, such as in a US Teenie film from the 1990s; And they are also accompanied by a long-necked stork mascot, which in turn could be designed by the creators of “Chucky”, a US horror comedy with a doll from the eighties.

Yes, it is rough, unconventional and yet wonderfully family. And that in turn means: The Bundesliga has a wide repertoire of various tasks – and a Bundesliga top team has to solve such tasks first, as clearly the task on paper may appear. However, Leverkusen won 2-0 with the climber Kiel on Saturday, and if the impression was not deceptive, the German champion did not have to mobilize his last strength reserves for this.

How clear the matter would become indicated in the first few minutes when Leverkusen showed what rhythm and which direction this game would take. Rhythm: fast, albeit not rapid or stormy. Direction: on the gate of Holstein Kiel. It didn’t matter that Alonso made four changes compared to 0-0 in the previous week against FC Bayern, opponents at the German-German duel in the round of 16 of the Champions League.

After all, there were only half of the starting eleven changes like 0-0 two weeks ago against VfL Wolfsburg; The game that made the Munich league lead over eight points, presumably decided the fight for the German championship and Alonso brought in at least a delicate touch. In Kiel, goalkeeper Matej Kovar, midfielder Robert Andrich and the attackers Amine Adli and Patrik Schick moved into the team. And a pretty co -production of the latter two culminated in the ninth minute in the Leverkusen lead: Adli converted two Kiel on the left, moved into the penalty area and flanked butter in the sixteen, where Kiel’s goalkeeper Timon Weiner couldn’t pack the ball : Schick completed from three meters with the outside.

As soon as Florian Wirtz comes to the ball, something is going on

The rest of the first half was a continued print phase of the Leverkusener, sometimes it looked as if you were dealing with a first round game in the DFB Cup. Kiel, the outsider, barricaded himself around his own penalty area, but without being able to keep out of it without the opponent. Leverkusen, the highly superior favorite, performed serious daily work without permanently spraying.

Although, gloss was almost on order with an actor: As soon as Florian Wirtz came to the ball, there was something going on, he was constantly in something new on the half -left side. Sometimes it was a chopping trick, sometimes a dribbling against two opponents – and in the 45th minute it was a side of the side on Adli who shot the ball on the winner again weak to 2-0 into the goal. The Leverkuseners clearly led in all relevant statistics, but the Kielers did not like everything. They went roughly into the duels, grown around every ball, and they had two really decent chances on their plus side: once, midfielder Magnus Knudsen had appeared free -standing in front of Leverkusen’s goalkeeper Kovar, but he hurried out in time and was able to shorten the corner ( 22.). Shortly before the half -time whistle, Kovar was able to parry a long -range shot from Knudsen.

In the second half, the game did not take a completely different appearance, the Leverkuseners were visually superior, but they performed their service like sufficient administrative officers – the very last effort avoided, all the important tasks were done. The Werkself used its possession of the ball in full awareness that only the team that has the ball comes to goal opportunities. And the Kielers became braver and pushed their pressing lines a few meters forward, but they did not come into the switching situations that it would have needed for significant scoring opportunities.

The best option had Florian Witz in the eventless second half, who now took it a little quieter and ended with a half -right position: unplaced and a little loose, this time Kiel’s goalkeeper Weiner was able to shine briefly. And with that, it seemed, in the end (almost) everyone was satisfied.