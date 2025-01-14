Bayer Leverkusen remains a stubborn pursuer of FC Bayern in the Bundesliga: The German champions beat 1. FSV Mainz 05 1-0 (0-0) at the end of the first half of the season on Tuesday evening and have only one point behind the league leaders.

The Leverkusen team, where national player Jonathan Tah was briefly out due to a cold, but Florian Wirtz was back in the starting line-up unlike in the 3-2 win against Borussia Dortmund, controlled the game from the start against the surprise team from Mainz. A standard situation was needed for the opening goal: Alejandro Grimaldo scored with a free kick (48th). The guests had very little to counter, especially since their best goalscorer Jonathan Burkhardt had to go out injured after just two minutes.

The third-best Bundesliga team this season also won comfortably: Eintracht Frankfurt had to make up a deficit against SC Freiburg after Ritsu Doan scored (37th), but they were the team that clearly dominated the game. Robin Koch equalized with a header after a corner kick from Omar Marmoush (43′). The Egyptian, who was courted by Manchester City, scored the 2-1 (65th minute), his 15th goal of the season in the 17th game. The 3:1 was scored by Hugo Ekitiké (71′), the 4:1 against Freiburg’s Nnamdi Collins (82′), who was almost defenseless in the end.

In the third Tuesday evening game, VfL Wolfsburg beat Borussia Mönchengladbach 5-1 (1st) with goals from Jonas Wind (3rd, penalty kick), Joakim Maehle (60th), Maximilian Arnold (75th) and Lukas Nmecha (84th and 87th). :0). Gladbach only had a consolation goal from Shio Fukuda (89th). Wolfsburg is now getting closer to the Champions League places, from which Borussia Dortmund is now moving away. BVB had already lost 2:4 in Kiel earlier in the evening.