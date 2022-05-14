The verdicts of the final 90 minutes: Tedesco’s team risks but remedies in the final. Cologne in Conference. Bielefeld and Greuther Furth are relegated, while Hertha will play-off with the third of the second division (at the moment Hamburg)

Final verdicts. He finishes the Bundesliga and does so without major jolts to the standings, but with some big regrets. The first three of the class have already been established (in the order Bayern, which won the tenth title in a row, Dortmund and Leverkusen), it is Leipzig to get the last ticket for the Champions League.

Tedesco’s team, however, joked with fire: it was in fact below at Bielefeld, thus being hooked in the standings by Union Berlin and risking to be overtaken by Freiburg who with the draw that was maturing (1-1) with Leverkusen was -1 from fourth place and to whom it was enough to win to hit the first historic qualification in the Champions League. With goals in recovery from Leipzig (who then drew 1-1) first and Leverkusen (2-1 at Freiburg) then, the final standings see the team controlled by Red Bull at +1 on Union fifth, and at +3 on Freiburg, sixth. In reality, however, for a few minutes he made fourth place attackable. See also Eintracht Frankfurt topples Barcelona at Camp Nou and destroys the "European dream"

who goes to europe – For the 2022-23 season, Germany will therefore lead Bayern, Dortmund, Leverkusen and Leipzig to the group stage of the Champions League. In the Europa League go Freiburg and Union Berlin (which last season, reaching the Conference, had qualified for the European competitions for the first time in its history). Cologne goes to the Conference League. They finish tenth, eleventh and twelfth Gladbach, Eintracht (Europa League finalist, winning would be the fifth German in the Champions League) and Wolfsburg. They are the biggest disappointments in this Bundesliga. However, the Frankfurt club has the justification of the European commitments that have objectively taken away a lot of energy throughout the season.

relegated – Bielefeld and Greuther Furth go direct. Instead, Hertha Berlin risks experiencing a tragedy: with the goal conceded by Moukoko a few minutes from the end, the Berliners lose 2-1 in Dortmund and are thus hooked to third-last place by Stuttgart who instead beat Cologne 2-1 with the Endo’s goal in the 93rd minute. The ranking is upset in the final minutes, therefore, because with the goal difference (-34 for Hertha and -18 for Stuttgart) it is the Berliners who have to make the play-off in order not to relegate against the third of the second division (at the moment it is Hamburg). This is the latest verdict that the Bundesliga has yet to define. See also Football The Champions League playoffs begin with a treat that could solve Kylian Mbappé's future club

May 14 – 5:56 pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Bundesliga #Leipzig #Champions #League #Union #Berlin #Freiburg #Europa #League