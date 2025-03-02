While the costumed fans in the best careful mood were already sworn in European Cup dreams, Nadiem Amiri could not really grasp it in the belly of the Leipzig Arena. “I am at a loss for words. What we delivered there was incredible, ”said the midfielder after the“ absolute statement ”of FSV Mainz 05 in the fight for the Champions League:“ We are not up there for nothing. I think all of Germany now knows. “

With the 2: 1 (0: 1) at RB Leipzig, the Rheinhessen made it clear once again that they can be expected in the race for international places. “Of course,” said coach Bo Henriksen, the team now has two days off: “We are celebrating Rosenmontag and Tuesday.” The party had started this time before the mandatory participation through the city center of Mainz, in Leipzig, where the FSV started after the RB dream start through Xavi Simons (1st) comeback qualities and turned the game through Amiri (52.) and Jonathan Burkardt (58.). For the latter it was already the 14th goal of the season – he still lacks a goal to set the club record. “We caught up and continued, that was a next step of the team to keep their heads at the top,” said Amiri: “We reward ourselves for the hard work. That is no longer luck. “

While the European Cup hope continues to grow in Mainz, the air becomes thinner for Leipzig’s coach Marco Rose, despite the (happy) cup semi-final. After the defeat against Mainz, sports director Marcel Schäfer did not want to comment. At the end of November, he had publicly strengthened Rose in a similar situation after the 1: 5 against Wolfsburg. According to media reports on Sunday, initially from Sky, Rose will also be sitting on the RB Bank at the SC Freiburg next Saturday (6.30 p.m.), but it is not excluded that Rose will be replaced soon despite a contract valid until summer 2026. Sebastian Hoeneß, who could leave VfB Stuttgart due to an exit clause in summer, is considered a candidate for the successor.

In any case, Leipzig’s veteran Kevin Kampl found clear words. “We have to understand all of us, the players, the fans, all of them at the club that this season is simply difficult,” said the midfielder: “It will be a fight for the Champions League until the end. We have to prepare for that. “