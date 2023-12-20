MWith two late goals, Eintracht Frankfurt managed to say a happy farewell to the winter break. Aurélio Buta (90.+2) and Robin Koch (90.+7) ensured the flattering 2-1 (0-1) against Borussia Mönchengladbach with their goals in stoppage time and prevented another setback for the Hessians in the fight for the European Cup places. The guests, however, missed the connection with Frankfurt and remain in the bottom half of the Bundesliga table.

In front of 58,000 spectators, Maximilian Wöber (27th minute) initially took the lead for the club from the Lower Rhine. But in a turbulent final phase, the defender initially saw a yellow-red card (88th), and a little later the Frankfurt team were able to celebrate.

The first half initially remained almost uneventful. Only a shot from Eintracht defender William Pacho (22nd) from the edge of the penalty area over the goal caused some excitement. It wasn't until the visitors' lead goal five minutes later that the game picked up speed. After a corner kick from Franck Honorat, the criminally unmarked Wöber was able to head into the bottom left corner.

After that, the Gladbachers dominated, acting more consistently in the duels. In the 34th minute it was left-back Wöber who caused danger again. Eintracht goalkeeper Kevin Trapp was able to direct his deflected shot around the right post with a save in his 250th Bundesliga game for the Hesse team.







“On the last groove”

For a long time in the 27th competitive game this season, the Frankfurt professionals clearly lacked the energy to rebel. One or two of them were playing “on the last groove,” said coach Dino Toppmöller before kick-off. The few successes and the elimination from the DFB Cup probably did anything but strengthen the self-confidence.

After the restart, the hosts tried to mobilize their last reserves, but often wasted the ball in midfield. In the 55th minute, Farés Chaibi took heart and broke through on the left side, but failed with a low shot past Gladbach goalkeeper Moritz Nicolas, who made a brilliant save. However, striker Omar Marmoush, who returned after an illness and a yellow card suspension, was unable to make a significant impact and had no significant chance.

After Gladbach's Wöber was sent off, Frankfurt went all out on attack and still managed to turn the game around. Buta capitalized on Niels Nkounkou's cross with a well-considered header. Koch's even later goal caused loud cheers in the Frankfurt Arena.