Dhat was hard work. Won 1-0 against a promoted team. 1-0 against the Hessian first division rivals Darmstadt 98. Frankfurt’s Eintracht got away with a black eye at the end of the first Bundesliga matchday. Randal Kolo Muani, who else, had scored the winning goal in the 40th minute.

When Markus Krösche was later asked whether this was Kolo Muani’s farewell game in Frankfurt’s dress, the sports director of Eintracht replied: “No.” In any case, it is correct that almost two weeks before the end of the summer transfer period, there was movement in Kolo’s personality Muani has come.

The French champions Paris Saint-Germain, who would like to secure the turbulent services of the Frankfurt soccer professional, submitted the first official offer at the weekend. Krösche confirmed PSG’s request. “There is an offer, yes,” said the sports director of Eintracht. “But it doesn’t live up to expectations. We don’t want to sell him.”

According to reports, the Parisians have submitted an offer of around 65 million euros. Not enough according to the ideas of the Frankfurt officials, who can calmly attend the advertising. Krösche and Eintracht hold all the trump cards. Kolo Muani is contractually bound to Eintracht until mid-2027, there is no exit clause.







First offense before kick-off

The fact that Eintracht has been unbeaten at home for eleven games in a row is also thanks to the Frenchman. The “Lilies” had made a good showing in the Frankfurt Arena, which was sold out with 54,000 visitors. “I’m super disappointed that we didn’t take anything with us,” said promotion coach Torsten Lieberknecht.

“We managed to do a lot today.” His Frankfurt colleague Dino Toppmöller was satisfied after his successful Bundesliga premiere. “It was a decent performance overall,” said the 42-year-old Eintracht coach. He said of the winning goalscorer Kolo Muani: “It’s extremely important for us that he’s there.”

Before things really got going, the first offenses were on record. The fact that around 30 Bengalos were set on fire in the Darmstadt fan block before kick-off will result in a clear penalty. 30 such pyro bodies cost 30,000 euros. The sports court of the German Football Association will make a corresponding judgment. However, it is still too early to pass judgment on Eintracht football.



The Darmstadt fans ignited pyrotechnics.

:



Image: dpa



In the Hessen derby, the Eintracht pros had a hard time from the start. That under the new coach Toppmöller everything would be better and different at the push of a button – so far a fallacy. It didn’t get any better with Sebastian Rode’s seemingly never-ending story of woe. Unlike the previous week at the cup in Leipzig, where the Frankfurt captain was not available due to injury, the Eintracht leader tried his hand at Darmstadt in the starting XI.







It became a mini mission. Rode was hit in the calf in the first minute. For five minutes he tormented himself more bad than good. Then Toppmöller took him out of the game and brought on Kristijan Jakic (6th).

Goal after a precise cross

It took a long time, a very long time, before the favored Eintracht got into the Darmstadt penalty area for the first time. On the half-right it was Kolo Muani, who was not (yet) able to assert himself. The best scene of the game so far was due to the “lilies”. In the 28th minute, Mathias Honsak checked Eintracht goalkeeper Kevin Trapp with his left hand from 20 yards out – Trapp couldn’t be outwitted.

Besides Kolo Muani, who should be the first to score for Eintracht in this derby? In fact, as in the DFB Cup at Lok Leipzig, it was the Frenchman who broke the spell. The courted attacker didn’t even have to stretch excessively. He just had to be where successful goalscorers usually are. When he took the lead from just a few yards out, Kolo Muani benefited from Philipp Max’s precise cross (40’).

Like Rode, who was eliminated early, Tuta was also a new member of the Frankfurt starting XI. The Brazilian had an easy game because, like his team-mates Robin Koch and Willian Pacho, he was not overly challenged by the Lilies in the three-man defense in the first half of the game. Even after the change of sides, Eintracht did not progress as desired with their offensive efforts. After the blackout in the cup in Homburg, the Darmstadt team was in a different shape.

They concentrated entirely on their defense and made it difficult for Eintracht to break through the bulwark. On the contrary: Toppmöller’s eleven had to be careful because the “lilies” tried several times down the left flank. The promoted team had bad luck in the 53rd minute when Honsak played the ball in the direction of the six-yard box, similar to when Max opened the scoring in Frankfurt. Fraser Hornby was ready to complete. But Trapp straddled and clarified.

Eintracht was lucky when “Lilien” returnee Luca Pfeiffer then only hit the post (65th). Makoto Hasebe was also only a few seconds on the pitch at this point. Substituting for the injured Tuta is something very special for Eintracht. At 39 years and 214 days, the Japanese is now the longest-serving of all Frankfurt football professionals. The previous record holder was goalkeeper Uli Stein, who set the previously applicable age mark in 1994.