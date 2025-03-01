First, Saturday afternoon for Karim Adeyemi ran relatively modestly. The attacker of Borussia Dortmund was found where there was something going on, but that meant: he only noticed very sporadically. And not every scene testified to impressive shape. At first, Adeyemi got tangled in the opposing defense, his shot was blocked, there was a kick for FC St. Pauli. He then grown past a flat cross, his timing was not ideal. And shortly before the break whistle, when it was clear that the Dortmund had a very expandable first half, he was sent steep again. He is fast, this adeyemi, but his coolness in front of the goal is less feared. His shot hissed just by.

But sometimes it goes faster in football than Adeyemi can run, which is why another 45 minutes later it was allowed to record: BVB was able to get a non-monstrous but clear increase in performance and ultimately earned a 2-0 win. Taking three points from the Millerntor Hamburger was connected to a hard piece of work. One of the most exemplary work proofs actually provided the previously unreservedly happy one: Karim Adeyemi.

“Karim does it well,” said Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck correctly, and he pushed after: “He gets going better and better. He can just get so much out at his speed. ” It was Adeyemi who initiated the first Dortmund hit in the 50th minute, after his low shot, confusion spread in the Paulian defense – a fact that storm colleague Serhou Guirassy exploited by pressing the rebound over the line.

On Tuesday the Champions League will go against Lille

Then Adeyemi put on a Dortmund liberation to a solo, let two opponents get out and shot the ball into the goal to the 2-0 final score (58th)-with his supposedly weak left foot, which was pleasantly surprised by the Dortmund delegation because it sometimes did better precision work in the recent past. In any case, Schlotterbeck and sports director Lars Ricken were able to smile about it, while Adeyemi trudged through the cabin wing with a visibly good mood, clenched the fist and also clapped with satisfied club employees.

“I’m happy,” said Adeymi on behalf of his team. The Dortmunders have rarely been seen as satisfied as on Saturday in the past few months. And if you know your still relatively fresh trainer Niko Kovac, you know that satisfaction can only result from a productive interaction from commitment and results: the BVB has won the past three competitive games, did not caught a goal and do not spray any shine, but leave an orderly and struggle impression. The Champions League continued a round, OSC Lille is waiting in the round of 16 on Tuesday. And in the league, the European Cup places have moved back into a realistic range.

“Compliments to the boys as they tackled the game,” said Kovac. Because these boys would have held against it, then played and finally won. As is well known, the Croatian has always been able to do a lot with this three -sentence. And he also provided a coherent line of argument why it took a little time until BVB on St. Pauli got better into the game. At first the triple chain had a hard time getting started by three St. Pauli attackers, said Kovac. A changeover to the chain of four at halftime helped “to cover the first line”. Sometimes football is not that complicated. And Niko Kovac, this was not only clear on Tuesday, it still likes to be efficient.