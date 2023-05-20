Dhe tears that Kevin-Prince Boateng shed on the pitch were still running down his face as he made his way to the dressing room. Nothing could ease his grief, the burden of the moment weighed too heavily. Outside, the fans of VfL Bochum sang and cheered, their hope was the vocal verdict for Hertha BSC.

With the 1:1 scored by Keven Schlotterbeck in the last minute, the Berliners have been relegated one game day before the end of the season. The last game next Saturday in Wolfsburg (3.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on Sky) is meaningless from a Berlin perspective.

What must have gone through Boateng’s head? A year ago in May he was still the hero, what a story! Before the relegation second leg at Hamburger SV, he dictated the line-up to the then coach Felix Magath. Hertha won 2-0, stayed in the league and Boateng extended his own career by a year in the exuberance of emotions.

“We didn’t descend today”

Instead of the exhilaration of victory, he is now ending his great career, which has seen him wear the jersey of AC Milan and FC Barcelona, ​​with the ignominy of relegation.

It has become increasingly clear in recent weeks that it can come to this. “We didn’t descend today. If you’re relegated on matchday 33, you can’t have done everything right,” said sports director Benjamin Weber. He only took up the post in January. Two days before the end of the transfer period, he came on for the sacked Fredi Bobic. From today’s perspective, the transfers that he was still able to make must be classified as insufficient. The change of coach from Sandro Schwarz to Pal Dardai, which he decided with the other decision-makers, came too late.



Everything lost at the last minute: Berlin’s Herthaners mourn

:



Image: Reuters



Much of what happened in the Olympic Stadium on Saturday was a reflection of what Berlin saw as a completely miserable season.







Lukebakio’s hit didn’t count

Bochum had the better chances in the first half. Hofmann could have put the guests ahead early on, his header just missed the goal (6′). Hertha, led by Boateng, needed some time to get into the game and who knows how it would have gone if Dodi Lukebakio’s goal had counted (19′). But he didn’t because Stevan Jovetic had previously tugged at his opponent Ivan Ordets’ jersey and wrestled him to the ground. The video referee annulled the goal.



The moment of shock for Hertha: Schlotterbeck (centre) heads in unchallenged

:



Image: AFP



Shortly thereafter, Eintracht Frankfurt equalized in Gelsenkirchen, the message from the Schalke 04 stadium caused merriment in Berlin. Only one goal from Hertha was missing to round off the luck. But it was a long time coming and fell just when nobody really expected it. After a corner by Marco Richter, Lucas Tousart climbed the highest and it was 1-0. The Frenchman has been in excellent form for weeks, and coach Pal Dardai recently praised him for his diligence and commitment. There was a bitter message behind it.

If you listened closely, you could hear a deep sigh. Oh, if only everyone had worked as hard as Tousart. It came three years ago, just as Hertha was discovering pomp and showmanship. The millions from investor Lars Windhorst flowed into the club like Berliner Weisse into bulbous glasses in the summer and Hertha invested in footballers, who are now all decried as mercenaries in the capital. Expensive staff who prefer to deal with themselves and their own sensitivities. Tousart must be expressly excluded from this, he later sat on the lawn for a long time and let his emotions run free. His last service will then be in the summer, when he flushes a few million transfer fees into the empty coffers of the clammy club.

Tousart is relegated because Hertha didn’t manage to make it 2-0 in a wild final phase. A shot from Chidera Ejuke hit the post, shortly afterwards Keven Schlotterbeck climbed as high as Tousart before and it was 1-1. The goal changed the mood from one moment to the next. Mouths that had just been singing loudly fell silent. Disbelieving, stunned looks. The clock showed only a few seconds. Not enough to shoot anything.







The first firecrackers flew into the Bochum cheers. They detonated loudly in the curve and continued to crash when the team made their way to the fans after the final whistle. She did so reluctantly, aware of the danger. The firecrackers and flying objects caused them to turn back.

The images contrasted with what coach Dardai later said. “We have great fans, a great city, a great site. Now it’s time to work, then it will be a great future.” Like many other things, it is currently uncertain whether he will be part of this future. The only thing that is certain is that it will continue in July. Then the new season begins in the second division. And for Hertha BSC a new era.