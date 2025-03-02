It was strange. Something was wrong. There were so many contradictions. Was that really Tim small service? The player looked damn similar to him, but of course he couldn’t be. The man wore white socks into which the coat of arms of a club was embroidered, which was clearly not called 1. FC Heidenheim. On the other hand: is small service not just as big? And does he also have such a friendly face like this player who has just entered the room in a black winter jacket?

It was actually Tim small service who ran through the catacombs of the Heidenheim stadium on Saturday afternoon. Tim Kleindienst in Stutzen by Borussia Mönchengladbach. It was a good idea to visualize this again – after all, you never get around the name of small service if you deal with Heidenheim’s predicament this season, which has become a bit more poor due to the 0: 3 on Saturday. Twice Robin Hack (8th, 59th) and Nathan Ngoumou (18th) had made it possible to win the guests.

Small service here, small service there: The name of the center forward is still closely linked to Heidenheim, after all, he is not just any former player who now bears the socks of another club. It is a small service that Heidenheim ever shot and then headed into the Bundesliga and then even into a European competition before he set up to Mönchengladbach and rose there to the national player. And so the man said in the Gladbach socks that he could “not really be happy” when he spoke about the victory of his team after the 90 minutes.

Small service felt with his former club (“I hope you get the curve. I keep my fingers crossed”), and of course it was obvious to think about whether Heidenheim had to suffer if small service was still on the Ostalb. It is a question that can be asked, but the answer will not bring the FCH further. Small service is no longer there and Heidenheim is fighting for his belonging to the Bundesliga.

“Terrifyingly without a chance” saw goalkeeper Müller his team

This also has to do with the fact that it is not just small service goals that the team lack. The fact that the national striker is so valuable for Gladbach is also due to the fact that he is a spokesman and driver. One who sets the tone in the cabin and specifies the direction in the field. So one who would also see Heidenheim well. In the meantime, small service has outgrown the FCH as well as Jan-Niklas best. The Freiburg also lacks Heidenheim, especially his dormant balls, which – when he stepped – became frenzied balls and mostly found the head of a teammate, mostly that of small service.

Against Gladbach, the Heidenheimers were once again guilty of proof of their Bundesliga suitability. In the previous week, they had achieved a respectable success and played 2-2 in Leipzig – but that was precisely what the team woke up that the team buried again six days later. “We did it really well in Leipzig. It wasn’t that easy after leaving the Conference League, ”said coach Frank Schmidt on Saturday in retrospect,“ but that we couldn’t get this energy and this will a week later is of course disappointing. ”

The Heidenheimers have ten league games to improve their predicament

Not only Schmidt found the appearance of his team quite worrying, Kevin Müller also spoke clear words afterwards and called his own team “frighteningly without a chance”. Then Heidenheim’s goalkeeper gave an insight into his soul life when he spoke and revealed about the exhausting struggle for relegation: “It is constantly concerned, the topic is omnipresent. Even if you have a day free, you always think about it. You can’t shake that off. “

So is there anything that can make the Heidenheimers courage for the last ten Bundesliga games?

With this question, Schmidt referred to his cabin speech, which he had held against Gladbach. He gave his players to understand: “It wasn’t anything from us, it was a disappointing performance. We are rightly back – but now we have the chance to change it. ” And so it will be against TSG Hoffenheim on Sunday. His team also had the chance to change their predicament.

Schmidt’s words had something of purpose optimism, but one thing can actually let the Heidenheimer go into the final sprint with a little confidence: Tim small service will no longer be encountered this season.