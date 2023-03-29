In the last days, the locker room of Bayern Munich has been the center of several controversies after the dismissal of Julian Nagelsman as team coach. It is rumored that some players did not agree with the decision made by the club’s board. Now, the German medium Bild has revealed the names of the players who lobbied hardest for Nagelsmann to be sacked.

Although the managers of the Bayern Munich have affirmed that the decision was based on the negative results obtained by the team this season, despite the fact that the club is still in competition in the quarterfinals of the Champions LeagueThe information of Bild suggests that there were up to six players who influenced the departure of the german technician.

According to this medium, the players who would have had the most weight in the decision are: serge gnabry, Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Sadio Mane, joao cancel and Manuel Neuer.

It should be noted that currently the Bayern Munich is in the second position of the bundesliga and will face the Manchester City in the Champions League the next April 11. Now the team is led by Thomas Tuchelwho in the last five years has led two teams to the final of the European championship and won the 2021 edition with the Chelsea.