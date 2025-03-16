Eintracht described Frankfurt’s sports director Markus Krösche as a “extremely important victory” on Sunday evening makes the 3: 1 (2: 0) success at VfL Bochum. The Frankfurters might also be happy that the game had even kicked off. Her ultras had hung banners on the fence of the guest block in the Ruhr Stadium, where it is not allowed. “It was a difficult debate,” revealed Frankfurt board member Philipp Reschke afterwards, but did not want to reveal any details about how the fans had been brought to the view in good time.

The game had started 50 minutes late because the fans had completely hung the fence between the guest block and the field with banners. This is not permitted in the Ruhr Stadium for security reasons. For this reason, there had been considerable delays in the past year and a half.

The game that should have started at 3:30 p.m. was only kicked off by referee Felix Zwayer at 4:20 p.m. Then the Frankfurt players were unimpressed and made clear conditions promptly.

Rasmus Kristensen (27th) and Jean-Mattéo Bahoya (32nd) brought Eintracht 2-0 to the lead soon. In the end, however, the guests only won somewhat happy: Because Bochum’s Gerrit Holtmann had scored the connection goal in the 73rd minute and because it motivated further Bochum’s great opportunities, for whose thwarting the Frankfurt goalkeeper Kaua Santos had to reach deep into the trick box of the parades. He kept his team artistically from equalization. In the sixth minute of injury time, Frankfurter Michy Bathshuayi then scored 3-1 final score.

Eintracht Frankfurt wins again-and thus stays on Champions League course

For the Hesse it was the first victory after three Bundesliga defeats in series. They remain fourth on Champions League course, while after impressive results in the past few weeks against top teams such as Leverkusen (1: 1), Leipzig (3: 3), Dortmund (2: 0) and in Munich (3: 2) this time to score in the relegation battle.

There is the ball in the goal: Jean-Matteo Bahoya scores the 1-0 for Frankfurt and turns out. (Photo: Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP)

The guest block fence in the Ruhr Stadium has now caused trouble again. It must not be hung in those places where goals in the fence act as an escape and escape route into the interior. This is well known to the fellow fans of the Bundesliga clubs, every guest club is explicitly and informed about it in good time. Ultras still occasionally use the ban on provocation. In September 2023, Bochum’s game against Mönchengladbach started with a ten -minute delay. In January 2024, 1-0 victory against VfB Stuttgart took a break for 56 minutes for the same reason. This game had even been off before the demolition, but was continued. Also on Sunday, a demolition was not unthinkable.

Possibly a little late, at least shortly before the game was to be kicked off regularly, on Sunday the Frankfurt fans were asked to hang out some of the banner again by stadium announcement. They didn’t respond to that. After five minutes, Zwayer sent both teams back into the cabins. Hitzig was discussed at the Frankfurt fence. Security guards, fan supervisors and fire brigade were involved. After 30 minutes, Eintracht sports director Krösche also went over to the fan block. After 35 minutes, the Ultras began to lose all banner. After 40 minutes the teams came back to the field to warm up again. An estimated 500 Frankfurter Ultras meanwhile left the guest block.

Bochum’s coach Dieter Hecking later said that he even had a little understanding for the Frankfurt fans. “Of course they want to hang up their banners – but this is about security.”