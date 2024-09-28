In addition to goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj, who saved a penalty from the otherwise safe SC shooter Vincenzo Grifo (41′), the goal scorers Oladapo Afolayan (45′) and Elias Saad (12’/72′) shone. “My dream was to play in the Bundesliga, and now I’ve scored my first two goals. We used our chances efficiently,” said the double goalscorer happily.

Captain Jackson Irvine said about the other reasons: “It was a little bit of everything – there was also a bit of luck.” Two supposed goals from Freiburg by Philipp Lienhart and Ritsu Doan were not recognized due to extremely thin offside positions (63./85. ). Irvine’s conclusion: “Not everything went in our favor in the first few games, but now we have shown a different mentality twice.”

After the first point in the 0-0 draw against Champions League participants RB Leipzig, the next sense of achievement came one match day later. In the home game against FSV Mainz 05 on October 5th, Hamburg want to continue their positive trend. “This victory has to give us a boost,” said winger Philipp Treu.

The 34,700 spectators in the sold-out Freiburg stadium also experienced the Eggesteins’ brother duel. Midfielder Maximilian (Freiburg) played his 100th Bundesliga game for SC, striker Johannes was in the guests’ starting line-up.

#Bundesliga #Pauli #wins #Freiburg