Mainz 05 has completed the exchange of its sporting leadership. After Christian Heidel and Martin Schmidt, the club has now signed a new coach. Ex-professional Bo Svensson faces a difficult task.

D.he Dane Bo Svensson should lead FSV Mainz 05 out of the crisis as the new head coach. As the Bundesliga team announced on Monday, the 41-year-old coach receives a contract, the duration of which was initially not announced. Most recently he worked for the Austrian second division club FC Liefering, which is said to have received a transfer fee of around 1.5 million euros from Mainz.

“Bo has all the qualities that we would like to fill our coaching position,” said Sports Director Christian Heidel. The new coach is to be officially presented this Tuesday (12 noon).

The table 17. in great danger of relegation, the athletic leadership reorganized – and relied entirely on familiar ones. Svensson played as a professional for the Rheinhessen and was a junior coach of the zero five until 2019. He was the preferred candidate of two other returnees: the ex-manager and new sports director Christian Heidel and the ex-trainer and new sports director Martin Schmidt. “We are convinced that he has the personality and assertiveness to transfer this knowledge to the team,” said Heidel.

Svensson takes over from Lichte

Svensson takes over from Jan-Moritz Lichte, who had to vacate his post after only three months. As an interim coach, Jan Siewert, head coach of the youth performance center, led the training after the Christmas break and sat on the bench during the Bundesliga match at record champions FC Bayern Munich (2: 5).

The former defender and crowd favorite Svensson had played 122 competitive games for Mainz between 2007 and 2014. After the end of his professional career, he worked under Schmidt first as an assistant trainer and then until 2019 as a junior coach at Rheinhessen.

He then switched to FC Liefering, the Red Bull Salzburg training club, which he led to second place in the table this season. After Achim Beierlorzer, Lichte and Siewert, the Dane is already the fourth Mainz coach this season. The former youth coach Babak Keyhanfar, who was born in Mainz and is coming back as assistant coach from FC Liefering, brings Svensson back.