SYou tried it from the right and from the left, with the right and with the left. But Eintracht just didn’t want to get the long-awaited winning goal. At the end of a dominant Bundesliga game, the Frankfurt soccer players had to settle for a 1-1 draw against VfL Bochum under floodlights on Friday.

The draw against the fourteenth place in the table is a setback for Eintracht coach Oliver Glasner’s plan to qualify again for games on the European stage. The Hessians, who are still in sixth place, remained undefeated in their sixth home game in a row. But against VfL more was possible than just the one goal by Randal Kolo Muani (22nd minute). Takuma Asano had surprisingly put the strong Bochum team in the lead (14th).

Glasner was forced to change for the first competitive game after the two-week international break. Because Tuta was suspended, the Eintracht coach ordered Croatian Kristijan Jakic to play at right-back. Makoto Hasebe, Philipp Max and Sebastian Rode, who watched last, also returned to the starting XI. Daichi Kamada initially watched the action against VfL from the bench.

It doesn’t matter who comes: In Frankfurt, the stadium is always full – also against VfL Bochum. The game was followed by 50,000 spectators in the sold-out arena. Surprising, but fact: It was the opponent deep west who took the lead. It happened in the 14th minute. Eintracht coach Glasner had explained the pattern of VfL days ago: “Throw-in, header, rebound, goal.” And that’s exactly how it happened. At the end of the rehearsed relay, it was Asano who overcame Kevin Trapp.







A paradoxical result, because at that point Eintracht should have been leading by a goal or two. But Rafael Borré didn’t hit the ball properly after preliminary work from Max and Kolo Muani (8′). Jakic and again Borré then tried two shots in the penalty area – both times in vain, VfL keeper Manuel Riemann had an easy time (9th and 10th).

Bochum’s lead didn’t last long. In the 21st minute, Kolo Muani made his way towards goal with a solo. Ivan Ordets was only able to stop the stormy Frenchman in the penalty area – a penalty – against the rules. A case for the fouled man, who didn’t miss the chance to score his twelfth goal of the season to make it 1-1 (22nd). The equalizer was more than deserved because Eintracht was the better, more active and agile team.



The only sense of achievement: Randal Kolo Muani (with the ball) after his penalty goal

:



Image: EPA



Nothing significant changed in the second section either. Eintracht now played on “their” goal in the north-west curve and was always loudly supported by their supporters. They drew attention to themselves in the 57th minute when they called for a penalty. But referee Harm Osmers didn’t whistle. When Aurelio Buta fell in the penalty area after jostling with Christopher Antwi-Adjei, the referee saw no offense worthy of punishment.







Penalties twice in vain

The second Frankfurt goal seemed overdue. After a quick counterattack by Kolo Muani and Borré, the final bit of luck was missing (64′). Only 60 seconds later it was again the strong Colombian who put Riemann in great trouble. But be careful: VfL tried again and again to create space with counterattacks. And it was particularly dangerous for Eintracht and goalkeeper Trapp when Kevin Stöger took a free kick from 20 meters. The ball bounced off the crossbar (72′).

Shortly thereafter, Glasner made the first change. Rode went out of the game, Kamada should provide more invigorating moments. Mario Götze also resigned, with Argentinian Lucas Alario coming in for the national team player (79′). It became difficult again for referee Osmers when Kolo Muani crossed in the penalty area in the 83rd minute and the ball went wide from Dominique Heinz’s arm. But the stormy calls for a penalty went unheard. The video referee also saw no active and self-inflicted handball. Further attacks by Eintracht were unsuccessful.